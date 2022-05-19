Cherokee and Clinch were already in elite company for registering 100 percent of eligible students to vote.
On Tuesday, however, Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett told the Cherokee student council what they achieved was one of a kind.
Tuesday morning Hargett visited Cherokee High School and Clinch School to present their respective student councils with the Anne Dallas Dudley Voter Registration Award.
Only 18 schools in 12 counties across Tennessee earned that award this year for registering 100 percent of eligible student to vote, and Hawkins County has two of them.
Clinch School did it with a 2022 graduating class of five students.
At the other end of the spectrum, Cherokee High School registered 100 percent of eligible students with a graduating class reported Tuesday at 244 students.
“That’s strong,” Hargett told the Cherokee student council Tuesday. “That’s the largest graduating class that achieved the 100 percent voter registration mark. I don’t think anyone else has even come close to that.”
Among the Cherokee students council members who accepted the award from Hargett were Levi Myers, Conner Mowell, Cheyenne Bare, Maya Lawson and Holly Miller.
Also in attendance were school counselor Kim Harville, Hawkins County Administrator of Elections Crystal Rogers, Rep. Gary Hicks and Cherokee Principal David Kenner.
'It takes a great teacher to make it happen'
Kenner credited school counselor Harville with shepherding the student council in reaching 100 percent.
“It takes a great teacher to make it happen,” Hargett said. “Frankly, you get one person who says they’re not going to do it and you can’t get 100 percent. That’s a great testament that you were able to accomplish that.”
The Secretary of State's office launched the Anne Dallas Dudley Award program for the 2021-22 school year to promote voter registration among Tennessee high school students.
The award is named in honor of renowned Tennessee suffragist Anne Dallas Dudley who helped lead the successful effort to get the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution ratified. On Aug. 18, 1920, Tennessee became the 36th and final state needed to give women the right to vote.
"Reaching 100 percent voter registration is an impressive accomplishment for Cherokee High School and Clinch School," Hargett said. "The Hawkins County Election Commission and the students, faculty and staff of both of these schools are to be commended for the commitment they’ve show to increasing voter registration in Hawkins County."
Hicks, who is a Cherokee graduate, said school’s the 100 percent voter registration mark was an amazing accomplishment.
“That makes me proud,” Hicks said. “…The fact that you all have set the bar for your underclassmen, that’s fantastic. You’ve really set it too. You really did a good job.”
'A bright future with informed voters'
Student council member Holly Miller said peer pressure played a big role in achieving 100 percent.
“It’s will just about directing them towards guidance and really pushing them in there,” Miller said. “You see your friends walking at lunch, and it’s like, they’re signing up so you should probably sign up too. Healthy peer pressure.”
Miller admits there were some last minute stragglers.
"Definitely me,” she said. “I was a little late. My counselor had to drag me in there, but I’m glad she did.”
Rogers said she was happy to see such conscientious students and counselors at Cherokee and Clinch.
"Both schools earning the Anne Dallas Dudley Gold award for 100 percent participation in registering qualified students to vote has shown me our county has a bright future with informed voters," Rogers said.
Kenner noted that the goal at Cherokee is to prepare our graduates to become successful, productive citizens.
“One of the most important rights we have as citizens is our right to vote," Kenner said. "Thank you to the Hawkins County Election Commission for helping us reach 100 percnet voter registration and to the Secretary of State for recognizing us with the Anne Dallas Dudley Award."
Clinch School Principal Bonnie Peters said she was incredibly proud to receive the Anne Dallas Dudley Award on behalf of all civic-minded students who registered to vote this year.
“With the help of our Guidance Counselor, Diana O'Neil, a majority of our juniors and seniors will be prepared to cast a ballot in upcoming elections and assume roles as active and participatory citizens," Peters said.