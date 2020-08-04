AUGUST 8
ANNUAL MAGNOLIA FREE WILL BAPTIST CHURCH YARD SALE: On Old Stage Rd., Rogersville. Clothes $1 a bag, boys and girls school clothes, men’s and women’s clothing size small-large, baby clothes, baked goods, pies and cakes, and apple butter. Anything you are looking for, we’ve got it with a few exceptions. Breakfast (biscuits and gravy), and lunch (hamburgers, hotdogs, and nachos and cheese).
AUGUST 12
HAWKINS COUNTY ELECTION COMMISSION REGULAR MONTHLY MEETING: has been rescheduled from the regular 2nd Monday. Meeting will start at 10 a.m., and will combine regular business with the counting of the provisional ballots of the Aug 6 election. Election Commission will meet in the election office conference room. If any accommodations are needed for individuals with disabilities, please call 423-272-8061 or email Hawkins.commission@tn.gov.
HAWKINS CO. COMMISSION PARK COMMITTEE MEETING: at Laurel Run Park, Shelter 1, 364 Laurel Run Park Rd., Church Hill, at 2:30 p.m. Jeff Barrett, Chairman.
BACK TO SCHOOL YOUTH REVIVAL: Rogersville Baptist Temple, beginning at 7 p.m. Bro. Michael Lindsay preaching.
AUGUST 14-15
LOCAL ARTIST GALLERY ANNUAL YARD SALE: 124 E. Main St., Rogersville, Friday from 4pm-8pm and Saturday from 8am-3pm. Been cleaning out your closets lately and want a place to sell your stuff? Rent a table for $20 and support the Local Artist Galley! If that’s not your thing you can donate things for us to sell! For more information contact us at localartistgallery@gmail.com by August 7.
AUGUST 15
FREE CLOTHING GIVEAWAY: at Open Arms Mission, 208 Calvary Rd., Mooresburg, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Social distancing will be practiced. Masks is recommended. Everything will be outside. For more info call 423-851-4278.
AUGUST 16
JOHN AND ANN CARPENTER REUNION that had been planned for this date has been cancelled.
HORNE-HORN REUNION that had been planned for this date has been cancelled. Hopefully we will see everyone in 2021.