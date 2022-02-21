A man who eluded the HCSO during a high speed chase last week after the deputy terminated the pursuit due to safety concerns was arrested the next day on several charges including felony evading arrest.
Deputy Hunter Lamons stated in his report that on Feb. 15 short after noon he observed a silver Mercury abruptly turn from Rt. 66S onto Fork Branch Road, leaving behind smoke and black marks on the road from the tires.
Lamons reported that when he caught up to the Mercury and attempted a traffic stop on Fork Branch Road, the Mercury failed to stop and accelerated to 60 mph in a 30 mph zone.
The driver reportedly led Lamons onto several back roads, eventually turning south on Rt. 70S where the Mercury reached 80 mph in a 55 mph zone.
“The vehicle then tried to pass a car and motorcycle without due regard for the public in the wrong lane of travel, and almost struck a northbound dump truck head on,” Lamons stated in his report.
Lamons stated that he then terminated the pursuit due to concern for public safety but he had observed the suspect vehicle’s tag number.
Lamons later identified the driver as Darrell Eugene Helton, 51, 108 Elkins Road, Rogersville, and Helton was arrested the morning of Feb. 16.
A computer check revealed that Helton’s driver’s license had been revoked since 2010 for DUI.
Helton was charged with felony evading arrest, reckless driving, driving on a revoked license, speeding, driving left of center, and failure to exercise due care.
He was being held in the Hawkins County Jail with no bond set pending arraignment Wednesday, Feb. 23 in Sessions Court.