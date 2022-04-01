Why did you decide to run for this office?
I am running for the position of Constable to help the people in my District and upper end of Hawkins County for a better and safer place to live.
Share your education and employment background, and list any previous political offices you’ve held.
I attended Dobyns-Bennett High School from 1993-1997, TCAT Elizabethton 2008-2010 for HVAC/R , I Have worked Construction jobs right out of High School. In 2000 I went to work for an Armed security company at BAE till 2005, I went back to work for my Father doing Construction work and HVAC for his Company From 2005-2012. In 2012 worked for Affordable H/C till it closed.I Worked for Custom Heating and cooling for 2 years. I currently work full time for Lafayette Air Conditioning as a Senior Service Technician. I currently hold the the Constable position in Distric 3.
If you are elected what would be your top goals, and what would you like to accomplish by the end of your next term of office?
If I'm Re-elected my top goal would be preventing and controlling crimes in our area and helping people in physical danger. I will continue to assist the Mt.Carmel and Church Hill Police Departments as well as HCSO as needed. What I would like to accomplish in my second term is continue to see our crime rates as well as our drug rates to decrease.
Why are you the best, and most qualified candidate for this office.
I have a good reputation with local law enforcement as well as the citizens of Hawkins County. I have served this county for 26 years as a firefighter with Carters Valley and Stanley Valley FD. I have been Constable for the past 4 years patrolling our roadways and door checks on our local churches and businesses, I have assisted our local police with traffic stops and arrests, A great work ethic is a must in this position.. I am a member with the Tennessee Constable Association as well as the Carter County Constable Association I carry multiple certifications for this position as well as continuous training that exceeds the minimal requirements.
Speak directly to the voters and tell them why they should vote for you.
I have worked very hard for the citizens of Hawkins County and for our district, countless hours patrolling our roads late evening and late into the nights doing door checks as well as residential houses as folks have been out of town or away for other reasons. I have a great reputation as a person, I have good communication skills and most of all I have empathy and compassion for others I also have Integrity. I know this job and do it to the best of my ability with the up most respect to everyone I make contact with. I have not had any reprimand for official misconduct as long as i have been Constable. I hope my fellow citizens will allow me the chance for another term as your Constable Thank You.