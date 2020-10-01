Ruthann Winstead, age 51, of Sneedville, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, September 14, 2020. She was a member of Papaw Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harrison & Dollie Mae Winstead; grandparents, Harrison Sr. & Mollie Winstead and Rev. Steve & Mossie Collins and special niece, Ashley D. Goins.

She is survived by;

Brothers; Ted Winstead of Sneedville & Greg Winstead of Sneedville

Sister; Darlene Goins of Sneedville

Nieces; Alexis & Cloe Winstead

Nephew; Anthony Goins

Great nieces; Kaylynn Goins, Arianna Hollingsworth, Adrianna Hollingsworth & Abrianna Hollingsworth

Special cousin whom she loved as a daughter; Emily Winstead

Funeral services were held on Friday, September 18 2020 at the McNeil Funeral Home Chapel

Rev. Jimmy Seal officiating

Interment followed in the Collins Cemetery

Serving as pallbearers will be Lester Collins, Michael Cope, Michael Collins, Anthony Goins, Travis Johnson & Scott Winstead

The family received friends on Friday, September 18, 2020 at the McNeil Funeral Home

McNeil Funeral Home in Sneedville in charge of arrangements

