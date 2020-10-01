Ruthann Winstead, age 51, of Sneedville, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, September 14, 2020. She was a member of Papaw Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harrison & Dollie Mae Winstead; grandparents, Harrison Sr. & Mollie Winstead and Rev. Steve & Mossie Collins and special niece, Ashley D. Goins.
She is survived by;
Brothers; Ted Winstead of Sneedville & Greg Winstead of Sneedville
Sister; Darlene Goins of Sneedville
Nieces; Alexis & Cloe Winstead
Nephew; Anthony Goins
Great nieces; Kaylynn Goins, Arianna Hollingsworth, Adrianna Hollingsworth & Abrianna Hollingsworth
Special cousin whom she loved as a daughter; Emily Winstead
Funeral services were held on Friday, September 18 2020 at the McNeil Funeral Home Chapel
Rev. Jimmy Seal officiating
Interment followed in the Collins Cemetery
Serving as pallbearers will be Lester Collins, Michael Cope, Michael Collins, Anthony Goins, Travis Johnson & Scott Winstead
The family received friends on Friday, September 18, 2020 at the McNeil Funeral Home
McNeil Funeral Home in Sneedville in charge of arrangements