Hawkins County Emergency Management Agency director Jamie Miller reported last week that new emergency radio equipment has been installed at the Bays Mountain antenna site.
The new equipment was purchased and installed as part of a project to replace obsolete and failing radio equipment which dates back to the mid-2000s.
The old equipment was acquired through Homeland Security Grants, and previously used as a backup only. It was put online following massive E-radio system failures two years ago.
Hawkins County has been operating on a failing emergency radio system for nearly two years. The upgrade project has been slowed by manufacturing and shipping delays created by COVID-19.
“This is one of many steps to improving the emergency communications system in Hawkins County,” Miller said. “This equipment has increased coverage of the Bays Mountain repeaters. The equipment for the other sites will be installed as soon as all of the equipment arrives. The majority of this project is being funded by grants.”
The County Commission allocated $425,000 award this project in the 2021-22 budget, of which $250,000 was from an emergency state Community Development Block Grant.
The new system will replace all analog equipment from the wall plug-ins to the top of the antennas at all three tower locations: Bays Mountain, Town Knob and Short Mountain. A new tower may also eventually be installed on Clinch Mountain to address radio dead spots in that community.
In October the Hawkins County Commission voted to spend nearly $510,000 in state COVID stimulus funds to upgrade the radio system from analog to digital and purchase radios for the HCSO, rescue squads, EMS and the EMA.
The new equipment being installed at the antenna locations can be upgraded to digital.