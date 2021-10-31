For the most part, I think a lot of church-sponsored, alternative Halloween activities are pointless and pagan. But some are thoughtfully orchestrated to expose children to the Gospel and focus their attention on Jesus.
Several years ago, my wife and I discovered a church in our local community that seemed to be more Christ-centered and evangelistic in its purpose so, we decided to take two of our young grandchildren. We tried, for over an hour, to reach the kids by phone but, every time, the line was busy. Finally, we just got into the car and drove over to pick them up.
The streets in their neighborhood were filled with costumed children “trick or treating.” When we arrived at their house, it was completely dark. At first, we thought no one was home but upon closer examination, we could see that they were deliberately trying to discourage visits from the trick or treaters. We walked up to the front door. The window beside the door was covered, but we could see some light around the edges. Their television was playing very softly.
I knocked on the door, but there was no answer. We knocked again and again but no answer. By this time, I was somewhat amused at the game we were playing. We knew that they thought we were just some of the neighborhood goblins and they were not going to open the door. But we were obnoxiously persistent as we continued to knock and ring the doorbell. Finally, the door swung open wildly. I could tell by the look of disgust on my daughter’s face that she was ready to give her annoying visitors a vicious tongue-lashing. But when she saw us standing there her countenance changed and they welcomed us into their home.
That’s the kind of persistence that God wants us to have in our prayers. Jesus said, “Keep on asking, and you will be given what you ask for. Keep on looking, and you will find. Keep on knocking, and the door will be opened. For everyone who asks, receives. Everyone who seeks finds. And the door is opened to everyone who knocks”. Matt. 7:7-8
After a brief visit, we took our two grandchildren to the church event where they were showered with goodies and enjoyed the stories about God’s amazing love and His gift of salvation to all who will knock and ask.
Ralph M. Petersen and his wife, Kathy, are the owners of the OLDE TOWNE EMPORIUM at 212 E. Main St. in Rogersville. Comments are welcome. You may contact him at ralphmpetersen@gmail.com or by phone at (951) 321 9235.