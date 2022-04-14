Many people put their own unique twists on Easter, but some traditions are universal.
Here’s a fun look at how the holiday is celebrated across the U.S.
TREATS
Studies show that Americans spend billions on Easter candy, making this holiday the second biggest for treats — after Halloween, of course. We will eat more than 16 million jelly beans — enough to circle our planet three times. (Put another way, they could fill a jar the size of a nine-story structure.)
Some 70% of purchased Easter candy is chocolate. The first chocolate eggs were made in 19th century Europe. Today, Cadbury makes more than 1.5 million creme eggs a day at its Bournville factory in England — and an astounding 500 million a year.
If you piled up their annual production of these Easter treats, they would be taller than Mount Everest. More than 75% of Americans think you should start with the ears when eating a chocolate bunny.
EGGS AND BASKETS
Eggs are a symbol of fertility, and have long been associated with spring. Baskets are more than a utilitarian way to collect eggs; they represent the nests that serve as a cradle for new life.
The first mention of a rabbit hiding eggs arrived in 1680. (Dutch settlers who landed in Pennsylvania brought the bunny tradition stateside in the 1700s.) Nearly 80% of Americans are said to dye or color eggs, and most of them hunt for eggs, too. Nearly 80% put together or buy Easter baskets, the National Confectioners Association reports.
HISTORY
Easter falls on the first Sunday after the full moon on March 21 (the traditional start date of spring) or thereafter. This Christian holiday was named after Eostre, the Ango-Saxon goddess of fertility, dawn and light.
She was honored at festivals held each spring, highlighting the modern-day blending of pagan traditions and Christian holidays. Springtime is also associated with rebirth, which dovetails with Christian history.
Pretzels were once part of the Easter tradition, because the twists were said to resemble two arms that are crossing in prayer.
About 60% of U.S. citizens will visit family and friends this Easter, according to the National Retail Federation.
Most of them will eat ham, in a tradition that dates back to the days when the winter-time curing process would culminate around this time of the year.