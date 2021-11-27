Collectible items come and go, and so does their value over time. Some things, such as particularly rare baseball cards or comic books, hold their value very well over time, but it’s not common for people to have these things laying around their attics and in their collections.
Keep reading to learn more about common types of collectibles and whether they’re worth anything now.
Beanie Babies
By and large, your 1990s-era Beanie Babies probably aren’t worth a lot. But Parade magazine says there are about 41 that are worth quite a bit. Weenie the dachshund is one of them.
The 1995 doll can go for as much as half a million dollars on eBay and other collectible sites. Bubbles the yellow-and-black fish can got for six figures as well, as can the Piccadilly Attic, a bear dressed as a clown. Scoop the Pelican with a printing mistake — a completely blank tag — can go for $100,000.
Comic Books
Heritage Auction says the most valuable comics are those published between 1938 and 1979. Superhero comics produced between those years typically hold the most value, with the first appearance or origin issues being the most sought after. The vast majority of comics published from the 1980s and later have little, if any, value.
One hot collectible in this market is an original comic art page, an actual original page that the artist prepares for the publication of the comic book.
Once considered worthless, Heritage Auctions says that this art was originally discarded or given away to fans. Today, original comics and strip art can be found in museums a no the right piece fetches thousands of dollars.
Baseball Cards
The value of baseball cards, especially those from the 1980s and 1990s, is abysmal. During those years, the Chicago Tribune says, the market was flooded with cards.
There are some exceptions — some famous players, such as Kobe Bryant — signed a handful of basketball cards that were inserted into random packs of cards. Those, once authenticated, are worth thousands.
Some of the most expensive cards are Hall of Fame rookie cards prior to 1970, the newspaper says. A 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle rookie card in near-mint condition sold for $89,626 in 2016 and a similar card fetched $114,000 in 2017. A 1955 Topps Roberto Clemente in near-perfect condition got $5,959 in 2017.
Happy Meal Toys
Most of those little plastic toys aren’t worth much, either, but there are exceptions. Hot Wheels toys released in 1983 are worth about $40 each, and the Clone Wars box set of bobble head-type toys is worth $50.
Some of the Changeables toys — a set of transforming Happy Meal food toys — can go for up to $70, and a full set of 1987 M. Potato Head Kids could go for $100.
Other sets can go for more. A set of 101 Dalmatians toys from the Happy Meals in 1996 goes for $220. And a set of Mario figurines from 1994 or 1998 is worth up to $250.