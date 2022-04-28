Many modern nursing practices are credited to Florence Nightingale (1820-1910), who laid the foundation for professional nursing through her tireless work during and after the Crimean War (1853-56).
National Nurses Week is celebrated between May 6, which is National Nurses Day, and May 12, which is the the birthdate of Nightingale, the mother of modern nursing.
As a nursing manager on the frontlines, Nightingale introduced hygiene protocols and other measures that drastically reduced infections and deaths in battlefield hospitals.
Nightingale served as a manager and trainer of nurses, and organized care for wounded soldiers in a Constantinople military hospital.
She believed that the high death rates were due to poor nutrition, lack of medical supplies, poor ventilation, and overworked soldiers.
During the Crimean war, Nightingale gained the nickname “The Lady with the Lamp” because she remained up at all hours making rounds and tending the wounded long after doctors had gone to bed.
Based on her observations during the war Nightingale believe that most of the soldiers at the military hospital where she worked were killed by poor living conditions, and she later advocated sanitary living conditions which reduced peacetime deaths in the army.
Nightingale also turned her attention to the sanitary design of hospitals and the introduction of sanitation in working-class homes.
In recognition of her pioneering work in nursing, the Nightingale Pledge taken by new nurses is named for her, as well as the Florence Nightingale Medal which is highest international distinction a nurse can achieve.
International Nurses Day is celebrated on her birthday.