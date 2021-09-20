Near the end of school last year, five Hawkins County teachers received notification they were recipients of a Palmer Foundation grant to assist students with disabilities.
Palmer Foundation is a foundation located in Kingsport that aspires to improve the lives of persons with disabilities in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
Board member, Brenda Whitten stated, “Being part of this foundation and directly seeing the impact it has on these students is such a blessing for me.”
Teachers Lorri Bonner (Church Hill Middle School), Missy Ward Bray, Catie Dean (both from Church Hill Elementary School), Jeremy Hutson and Macie Riddle (both from Church Hill Middle School) received grants totaling over $5,400 to improve their classrooms.
These teachers are now having the opportunity to implement the items purchased for their classrooms and students.
Missy Ward Bray and Catie Dean, teachers at Church Hill Elementary School are seeing immediate results for their students.
Bray and Dean purchased items to set up a Dedicated Sensory Area in the school.
“Our students are using these items to help regulate their emotions to best support their learning needs,” Bray said. “While these achievements may seem insignificant to some, they are revolutionary for our students.”
Lorri Bonner, a teacher at Church Hill Middle School, purchased Stand Up Desk Risers.
“There are students that have difficulty sitting and working for long periods of time,” Bonner said. “I am giving them the option to move and stand while doing their assignments. They can work while moving around, tapping their toes or whatever works for them! It makes a big difference in their attitude, behavior and academic success.”
“Organizations such as the Palmer Foundation make a huge difference in our student’s lives,” said director of schools Matt Hixson. “Without organizations such as them we would not be able to provide much needed items to improve our classrooms.”