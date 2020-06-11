JUNE 13
LISTENING HEARTS MOMS will gather outside at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 2717 Buffalo Trail, Morristown, at 10 a.m., for grief support. For more information call 865-679-1351 or listeningheartsmoms@gmail.com.
JUNE 14
SINGING with Cause One and Family Gospel, at Liberty Primitive Baptist Church, 317 Cherry St., Mt. Carmel, 7 p.m.
JUNE 15
ROGERSVILLE TREE BOARD meeting, 3:30 p.m.
HAWKINS CO. COMMISSION BUDGET COMMITTEE MEETING in the Meeting Room-Admin. Bldg., 8:30 a.m. John Metz, Chairman.
HAWKINS CO. COMMISSION BUDGET AND EDUCATION COMMITTEE MEETING: immediately following the Budget Committee Meeting, in the Meeting Room-Admin Bldg. John Metz and Keith Gibson, Chairmen.
HAWKINS CO. COMMISSION BUDGET HEARING: immediately following the Education Budget Review, in the Meeting Room-Admin Bldg., for the purpose of reviewing Draft #2 of the FY 2020-21 Budget. John Metz, Chairman.
JUNE 16
THREAD AND THIMBLE QUILT GUILD: at First Christian Church, 155 Parker Dr., Morristown, at 10: a.m.
JUNE 20
HAWKINS CO. REOUBLICAN PARTY’S REAGAN DAY DINNER at the American Legion Bldg., E. Main St., Rogersville, at 6 p.m. Reserved tickets are required and on sale now at $40 each from Nancy Barker.
JUNE 23
ROGERSVILLE PLANNING COMMISSION will meet at 9 a.m.
JUNE 27
HELTON/HILTON REUNION CANCELED due to Covid-19. We look forward to seeing everyone next year.
JUNE 28
LAWSON FAMILY REUNION Open House at Hale Springs Inn, from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m. In memory of Carl Lawson and Mary Justice. Contact Donna Lawson for more information 309-267-0259.
REVIVAL at Fishers Creek Missionary Baptist Church, 7 p.m. nightly. Rev. Chip McLain and Bro. Jamie Stewart helping. Everyone welcome!
JULY 29-30
GRADUATION for Walters State Community College students. Health Programs grads will participate in the July 29 ceremony; all others in the July 30 event. Both will happen on the Morristown campus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.