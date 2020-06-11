JUNE 13

LISTENING HEARTS MOMS will gather outside at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 2717 Buffalo Trail, Morristown, at 10 a.m., for grief support. For more information call 865-679-1351 or listeningheartsmoms@gmail.com.

JUNE 14

SINGING with Cause One and Family Gospel, at Liberty Primitive Baptist Church, 317 Cherry St., Mt. Carmel, 7 p.m.

JUNE 15

ROGERSVILLE TREE BOARD meeting, 3:30 p.m.

HAWKINS CO. COMMISSION BUDGET COMMITTEE MEETING in the Meeting Room-Admin. Bldg., 8:30 a.m. John Metz, Chairman.

HAWKINS CO. COMMISSION BUDGET AND EDUCATION COMMITTEE MEETING: immediately following the Budget Committee Meeting, in the Meeting Room-Admin Bldg. John Metz and Keith Gibson, Chairmen.

HAWKINS CO. COMMISSION BUDGET HEARING: immediately following the Education Budget Review, in the Meeting Room-Admin Bldg., for the purpose of reviewing Draft #2 of the FY 2020-21 Budget. John Metz, Chairman.

JUNE 16

THREAD AND THIMBLE QUILT GUILD: at First Christian Church, 155 Parker Dr., Morristown, at 10: a.m.

JUNE 20

HAWKINS CO. REOUBLICAN PARTY’S REAGAN DAY DINNER at the American Legion Bldg., E. Main St., Rogersville, at 6 p.m. Reserved tickets are required and on sale now at $40 each from Nancy Barker.

JUNE 23

ROGERSVILLE PLANNING COMMISSION will meet at 9 a.m.

JUNE 27

HELTON/HILTON REUNION CANCELED due to Covid-19. We look forward to seeing everyone next year.

JUNE 28

LAWSON FAMILY REUNION Open House at Hale Springs Inn, from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m. In memory of Carl Lawson and Mary Justice. Contact Donna Lawson for more information 309-267-0259.

REVIVAL at Fishers Creek Missionary Baptist Church, 7 p.m. nightly. Rev. Chip McLain and Bro. Jamie Stewart helping. Everyone welcome!

JULY 29-30

GRADUATION for Walters State Community College students. Health Programs grads will participate in the July 29 ceremony; all others in the July 30 event. Both will happen on the Morristown campus.

