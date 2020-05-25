ROGERSVILLE — Michael Alan Milam, 66, of Rogersville, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at his home.
He was a charter member of Burem Missionary Baptist Church of Rogersville. He was very active with Operation Christmas Child before his health declined.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Army Col. Charles Milam (ret.) and Martha Milam.
He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Jerry Milam; daughters, Lynn (Danny) Ward and Ann Hamm, both of Rogersville, and Lee Zapata, of Rockport, Texas; grandchildren, Krista (Travis) Young, Kayla (Steven) Caraker, DJ (Tiffany) Anders, Chrissy (Charlie) Barton, Dana Ward, Melody Perez, Billy Turpin, Allyson (Jason) Horton and J.D. Zapata; brother, Ron Milam, of Little Rock, Arkansas; god-daughter Jana Hamm, of Georgia; stepmother, Nancy Milam, of Florida; 20 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Burem Missionary Baptist Church, in Rogersville. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. George "Fuzz" Bradley, Jr., Rev. Mark Mallory, and Rev. Jonathan Carver officiating. The graveside service will be held on Thursday, at 11 a.m., in Kite Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:45 a.m.
Serving as pallbearers will be D.J. Anders, Billy Turpin, Johnny Arnwine, Jason Horton, David Peterman, and Travis Young. Honorary pallbearer will be J.D. Zapata.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christmas for Kids (c/o Burem Missionary Baptist Church, P.O. Box 105 Rogersville, TN, 37857).
The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to Hawkins County EMS who responded and the Rogersville Hospital Staff who showed them compassion and sympathy.
Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.