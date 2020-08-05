NASHVILLE — The Tenn. Dept. of Education and Trevecca Nazarene University have announced that the deadline for the free teacher training on digital learning and teaching has been extended and is available through Labor Day.
Since the launch in May, this free, self-paced and optional online training has equipped over 18,000 Tennessee educators with skills for digital learning and teaching. In order to continue providing this online resource to educators as schools prepare to reopen for the 2020-21 school year, this training series will now be offered through September 7.
All Tennessee teachers are eligible to participate and can find additional information, along with how to register here: www.Trevecca.edu/remoteinstruction.
"As schools begin to reopen and districts continue to make the best local decisions for their students and educators, we are thankful to Trevecca for helping us support the over 18,000 teachers who have benefitted from this valuable resource to boost digital learning and teaching,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “We hope educators from across the state will continue to take advantage of this free resource as they prepare for the school year.”
This training equips teachers with digital skills to serve student needs and be prepared for the new school year, which is particularly important as districts make decisions on the instruction mode that is best for their students and educators.
“We are so thankful to continue to offer this resource to teachers across the state of Tennessee,” said Trevecca provost Tom Middendorf. “The response to this personal development training has been absolutely incredible and we believe there are many more teachers that can benefit from this training. We feel honored to pass along our knowledge and expertise in remote learning to thousands of educators in Tennessee.”
Through the four, self-paced modules, teachers have the opportunity to learn a variety of skills to improve digital and blended learning, including how to design classes for remote instruction, demonstrate effective use of instructional technology tools for digital instruction, create supplemental, blended or hybrid content deliveries, apply ADA Compliance and Accessibility for Universal Design, and implement a specialized IEP plan for content creation.
This partnership builds on the department’s efforts to support districts and schools during COVID-19 with a variety of resources including the PBS Teaching Tennessee programming, Principal Professional Learning Series with University of Tennessee, Knoxville, and the Special Education Additional Endorsement Grant, which enables every public school to provide at least one teacher with a special education endorsement (SPED) for free. The department will be releasing additional resources to support districts, educators, families, and students soon.
For more information about the free training, or to register, educators should visit www.Trevecca.edu/remoteinstruction.