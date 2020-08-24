ROGERSVILLE — The deadline for persons to file petitions of candidacy for the 2020 municipal elections was noon, Thursday, Aug. 20, and the slate is now set for the “city” balloting of Tuesday, Nov. 3, along with the state and national elections.
Here is the list provided by Crystal Turner, Hawkins County's Administrator of Elections.
One withdrawal was received, that of Todd Biggs, a current member of the Rogersville City School Board, who formally withdrew his candidacy on Monday, Aug. 24.
BEAN STATION (a portion of which is in Hawkins County; petitions are filed in Grainger County) -- Alderman, two seats: Jeffrey L. Atkins, Johnny Brooks, Patsy Winstead Harrell, and Ron Wonderly.
BULLS GAP — Alderman (two seats): Susan Williams and Gaylon Williams.
CHURCH HILL — Mayor: Kenny W. Lunsford, Jr., and Dennis W. Deal; Alderman-At-Large (three seats): Tom Kern, James Grigsby, Kathy Christian, and Gregory “Buck” Tipton.
MOUNT CARMEL — Mayor: Jennifer Lawson Williams, Pat Stilwell, John Keith Gibson, Tina S. Carico, and Larry Frost; Alderman-At-Large (three seats): Melinda Danielle Fleishour, Jim Bare, Tresa L. Mawk, Garrett A. White, Darby Patrick, L. Paul Hale, Gary L. Traylor, and Carl Wolfe.
ROGERSVILLE CITY SCHOOL BOARD — Seats Three and Four: Reed Matney and Carol Carpenter Gibson.
SURGOINSVILLE — Alderman-At-Large (three seats): Warren C. Bishop, Rita Thompson, Randall L. Collier, and Bobby Jarnagin.