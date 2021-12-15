School officials said a piece of ham with green spots that was served to one student for lunch Wednesday at Volunteer High School wasn’t moldy or unsafe.
The ham vendor reportedly told school officials that steam from the warming trays used to re-heat cooked ham may have reacted to nitrates used to cure the ham, causing the discoloration.
Under normal circumstances such a discovery wouldn’t be big news, but this wouldn’t be Hawkins County’s first situation involving unsavory lunchroom pork.
A massive controversy occurred in 2015 after Hawkins County students were served pork roast believed to have been stored in a freezer for six years. That incident made statewide headlines and resulted in disciplinary action.
Director of Schools Matt Hixson told the Review that Wednesday’s ham incident was unfortunate but doesn't merit that level of attention.
But, with a photo of the discolored ham circulating on Social Media, Hixson said he felt it was important to report the facts of the situation to the public.
Newly purchased ham was served across the county school system this week as a Christmas treat. In all 17 county schools only that one piece of ham at Volunteer was turned in or reported with the discoloration.
After the ham was reported, child nutrition supervisor Mandy Kenner went to Volunteer where she spoke to cooks who stated they hadn’t seen another pieces of ham with discoloration.
“They looked through the entire remnants of what was to be served that lunch period and there were no other affected pieces,” Hixson told the Review Wednesday evening. “The good news is it doesn’t appear to be mold or anything serious. It is discolored and should not have been served. It should have been tossed out.”
Hixson added, “The cook and those who prepare felt horrible and they personally went and inspected every other remaining piece of ham that was being served, and it looks like it was isolated to that one piece.”
Staff and faculty ate the ham along with students on different days at different schools this week and no one has reported discolored ham, Hixson noted.
Hixson said he wants to reassure the public that school served absolutely safe and presentable food, and he stands behind school nutrition staff and Kenner.
“They take their job very seriously and they take pride in their work,” Hixson added.