Christmas for the Children is underway in Hawkins County this year. Jennifer Kinsler is Director of the program again this year, which operates under the umbrella of Of One Accord Ministry. For 31 years, CFTC has been the county-wide program to insure Christmas is provided to every needy child in Hawkins County without multiple duplication.
For the past several years, nearly 40 churches, clubs or businesses have taken names of children off the CFTC list to provide a party for the family and provide gifts for their children. During a year of COVID, businesses might close, schools might be disrupted, but Christmas has to go on.
One of the more recent changes to CFTC in the past 10 years has been the addition of backpacks to the gifts each child receives. Backpacks come each year through a partnership with Georgia Baptist. One group of those Baptist Churches have adopted CFTC to target their gifts of love and this week loaded a large tandem 20’ truck to the ceiling with 1,100 backpacks which were delivered Monday to “North Pole City” which is said to be a hub of Santa’s workshop in East Tn.
Jennifer Kinsler said CFTC served 1,250 children last year. Through 38 parties, families received a meal together, a program developed by the church or group that took names of the children, received an age appropriate backpack full of additional Christmas items as well as school supplies and a black plastic bag of wrapped gifts to take home and place under their tree.
Dr. Dan Dockery is the Associational Missionary for the Carrollton Baptist Association. He leads the way for his men to deliver backpacks each year, but beams with excitement at the number of backpacks provided by his churches. Dockery does so well, this year, he was given the job of supervising Georgia churches donations which he said were 25,000 in 2019 going to ministries scattered throughout Appalachia.
Applications are taken Mon-Thur 10-3pm at the Rogersville office (103 Brownlow St) or Mon and Thur 4-6pm at the Church Hill office (working out of the CH Medical Mission- Church Hill Shopping Ctr.)
Applications can also be done online at www.ofoneaccordministry.org -click on Christmas for the Children and then click on Application. For more information call 500-1019.