Yellow Store community's Frank Smith home receives new life

Surgoinsville’s historic Smith home in the epicenter of the Yellow Store community is still active and thriving, thanks to owner Kenny Culbertson.
Culbertson, a Hawkins County native and avid antique collector, told the Review that he has collected antiques since he was just a young boy. Interested in local history, Culbertson first drove past the home in 1996, fell in love with it and dreamed of one day owning it himself.
Finally, that dream came true in 2017, as the home came up for sale and Culbertson purchased it.
“It is an answer to prayer, and it’s been a real blessing to my life and my family’s life,” he said.
A family from Bristol
In 1890, the stately home was sold to Robert V. Smith, who has been referred to in historical documentation as both Frank Smith and Bob Smith.
Frank, his wife Laura, their children Frank Jr., Laura Jr. and Bettie came to Surgoinsville from Bristol. When they made the trek to their new Surgoinsville home, Bettie was still young enough that she was carried in a baby blanket.
None of the three children ever married, so they continued to live in the stately home. Both Laura Jr. and Bettie were still living in the home when the tornado hit, destroyed the store and damaged the home. Laura Jr. passed away in 1965, and Bettie passed away on her birthday, October 10, 1976.
Culbertson still has a photo of the Smiths, which was taken while the family sat on the home’s side porch. The specific spot where they were seated is easily identifiable, as the shaving shelf (which still hangs intact on the wall of the porch) can be seen in the background of the photo. Bettie looks to be about five years old in the photo, so this indicates that it was taken around 1895.
When the last Smith child passed away with no heirs, the home place was put up for auction, and the 375 acres were divided up into what is currently the Surgoinsville airport, the Stewart Landings subdivision, all of Regency Park across 11w and the land that still surrounds the Culbertson home. Thomas and Sally Chiles Shelburne purchased the home and remaining property from auction at that time.
The Yellow Store
The home sat just across the street from a small country store known as Yellow Store for its yellow paint color. The store was built by Jacob Miller around 1795.
The bright yellow color of the store seemed to have been a good marketing strategy, as the store operated for around 150 years. A Review article from 1955 noted that the store was adjoined by a tannery, which was run by Cornelius Miller, and was near a mill. On March 8, 1837, the Yellow Store became a post office and Jacob Miller was named postmaster. When Cornelius inherited the store, he continued to operate it and was even named postmaster.
With each owner of the store, the Millers continued to rent the store and operate it. When the Smiths bought the property, DeWolfe Miller was operating the store alongside his sons. After one son kept the store for a few years, and Bob Armstrong kept it for another few years, Jim Thurman took the reins of the store around 1910 and would manage it for the next 40 years.
Sadly, it was destroyed by a tornado in 1955, but a Review article from March 10 of that year noted that the store had been closed for three or four years when the tornado hit. The tornado pulled some shingles off the roof of the Culbertson home and damaged some trees in the yard, but the home was mostly spared.
In the aforementioned Review article from 1955, the Review quoted DeWolfe Miller who said of the store, “I can remember when we used to haul our merchandise from Baltimore. A wagon train was made up consisting of half a dozen or a dozen teams carrying country produce to Baltimore and exchanging it for such commodities as couldn’t be had in our country.”
An antique collector
Culbertson still has an original receipt from Yellow Store as well as the original cash box desk.
The desk is grain-painted, which Culbertson noted is a specific style of painting often found in antiques from the 1790s through the 1880s. The goal of this painting style was to use paint to imitate the colors, grains and figures of ‘fancy’ hardwoods. Culbertson noted that this style was popular with Pennsylvania and Virginia Dutch and German style, which would make sense, as the Millers were of Virginia, Pennsylvania and German descent.
The receipt from Yellow Store for $16.59 reads “Office of DeWolfe Miller” in the upper right corner along with the Yellow Store name and the date of Sept. 16, 1889. Though the desk’s exact age is unknown, Culbertson said he suspects it is older than the receipt.
Culbertson’s antique collection also includes a crock that Thomas Shelburne found buried on the property.
“Shelburne was walking out in the yard one day just after it had rained,” Culbertson said. “He could see the lip of this crock, so he carefully started digging.”
The small crock, which bears two small blue markings on the front, was somehow still fully intact. Culbertson said he suspected that the crock was made by the Harmon pottery family from Greene County, Tennessee.
“Since the Smiths owned the store from 1890 on, this could have been something that they traded or actually had in the store to sell but brought from there to here (the home) to use,” he said.
Connections to other historic sites
In addition to his antique collection from the Smith family and Yellow Store, Culbertson also has several pieces that tie the Smith Culbertson home to other local historic sites, such as Long Meadow and the Thomas Amis house.
A large wooden desk that resides in Culbertson’s parlor was built between 1815 and 1820 and originally came from Long Meadow Farm in Carters Valley. This home, the oldest wooden home in Tennessee, began as a log pen structure in 1763 and grew over the years into what passersby see today. It was built by some of the very first settlers in the area, William and Caroline Walker Young. Culbertson noted that the current owner of Long Meadow, Georgiana Young Pearson, told him that the desk originally sat in the home’s living room.
However, when Culbertson purchased it, it was found in the home’s old cooking kitchen and was in a bit of disrepair. Don Brooks, a local woodworker, was able to restore the desk to its original state.
Additionally, Culbertson’s antique collection includes a tavern table and a Jackson Press that is dated around 1800 from the Thomas Amis home. Culbertson purchased them from an heir to the home many years ago. He also has an original painting from Anne Amis, who was one of the last direct descendents of Thomas Amis to bear the Amis name. Anne lived from 1883-1974 and was a lifelong resident of the Thomas Amis home. The detailed painting depicts both the Ebbing and Flowing Springs Church as well as the spring itself and is believed to have been painted in the 1920s or 1930s.
“Seeing it come back to life”
“The most amazing thing about this whole experience has been just seeing it come back to life,” Culbertson told the Review of his home. “Sometimes when I have been doing yard work in the summer, people have stopped their cars as they went by. One lady even rolled her window down and said, ‘Thank you! Love it!’”
He added, “I don’t even know who she was, but it gave me encouragement and enthusiasm to go on. So many people in the Surgoinsville and Yellow Store community have loved knowing that the house is restored and that someone is actively living in it.”
Not only does Culbertson keep the previous owners’ memories alive with photographs and memorabilia, but he explained that he senses that there are other presences still living in the home with him.
But, Culbertson noted that, what others might call ghosts, he calls angels. His entire property and home is protected by a security system, which Culbertson notes often is set off at unusual times.
“The reason I know they are here is because the alarm always goes off for the same number of seconds, which is unusual to me,” he said. “The first time it kind of scared me, but then it started going off every little bit like that, and there was nobody in the room.”
He added, “One night, while I was asleep upstairs, a music box in the parlor started playing at about 2:30 a.m. I hadn’t played the music box for about a week prior to that. It startled me and woke me up, but then it soothed me and was peaceful. I feel like it might be the Smith sisters as guardian angels. They are hare, watching over the house and watching over me.”