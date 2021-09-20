Hawkins Sheriff investigating burned human remains found in Mooresburg

On September 20, 2021, at approx. 10:30 a.m. the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of what appeared to be a burnt human, on Substation Road, Mooresburg Tenn.
Upon arrival at the scene, Sheriff’s Deputies found a male who was deceased and had been burnt. Hawkins County Sheriff’s Detectives with the assistance of the TN. Bureau of Investigation are conducting an investigation into this incident. This is a very intense and ongoing investigation, no information or details are available. Additional information that develops in this case, will be released by press release only.