SNEEDVILLE — Lawrence William Gregory, 72, of Sneedville, was reborn in God’s everlasting light, on June 29, 2020, after passing over peacefully from a stroke at Johnson City Medical Center.
He was born in Sneedville on February 14, 1948, the son of the late Kyle Gregory and Cora Lee Johnson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lucy Ellen Taylor, and his sister Betty Seal.
He is survived by his daughter, Wendy Kitts, of Morristown; his son, Timothy Gregory, of Knoxville; siblings, Eleanor McCoy and Kyle Gregory, Jr., both of Sneedville; several grandchildren, Summer, Kiersten, Chelsea, Faith, Donovan and Drake Gregory; special friend, Shelby Mullins; and a host of friends and other relatives.
Lawrence was a lifelong member Chinquapin Baptist Church.
He attended Hancock County High School and graduated from East Tennessee State University in 1980 with a Bachelor of Science Degree. He was also a decorated Vietnam Veteran.
He worked for several years as a Senior Loan Officer for Production Credit Association and Farm Credit. He sold cars for several auto dealerships, notably, Over Home Auto Sales in Morristown, with his lifelong friend Ron Lawson.
His passion was always farming and he worked his farm in Sneedville all the way until his untimely passing. He loved to read and study history whenever he could. He also loved nature, fishing, hunting, and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was a very compassionate man who loved to help others whenever possible and will be missed by many.
A memorial burial service was held at Carpenter Family Cemetery, on Singleton Road, in Sneedville, at 11 a.m., on Friday, July 3.
The family received friends from 10 to 11 a.m. at the cemetery prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Lawrence William Gregory, ℅ Tim Gregory, 6632 Greenview Drive, Knoxville TN 37918 or Wendy Kitts, 557 Roddy Drive, Morristown TN 37814.
McNeil Funeral Home, of Sneedville, was in charge of the arrangements.