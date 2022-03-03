A Church Hill man was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of reckless endangerment Monday after he allegedly rammed an SUV occupied by his wife and son while they were trying to leave the residence.
Shortly after 11 a.m. Monday HCSO Deputy Hunter Lamons responded to a domestic complaint at the residence of Jesse Wayne Ferguson, 31, 518 Tipton Lane, Church Hill.
Lamons stated in his report Ferguson’s wife told him they had been in a verbal altercation “due to him cheating”.
The wife reportedly stated that as she was attempting to leave with her 11-year-old son, Ferguson got into his truck and rammed the back of her SUV approximately three times, putting her and her son in fear for their lives.
“(The wife) stated that Jesse has assaulted her multiple times by slapping or punching her, and that she wasn’t sure what he was going to do this time,” Lamons stated in his report.
The son reportedly told Deputy Brad Whitson he was scared for his life when Ferguson rammed the SUV.
Ferguson stated that his wife backed her SUV into his truck, where he’d been sleeping after the verbal altercation.
Lamons said he observed tire tracks in the mud leading up to the SUV that matched Ferguson’s pickup tires. There was damage on the side bumper of the SUV and front driver’s side of the pickup. Lamons added.
Ferguson was arraigned Monday in Sessions Court and released from Jail Tuesday on $2,500 bond pending a March 14 preliminary hearing. Ferguson was also served in court with a no contact order for his wife.