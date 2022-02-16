Hawkins County Schools Career and Technical Education supervisor Dr. Brandon Williams has been named Tennessee’s overall CTE Director of the year Pioneer Award recipient for 2021.
This title is awarded by the Tennessee Directors of Career and Technical Education (TDCTE) which is a nonprofit organization representing the administration of the programs of Career and Technical Education in the state of Tennessee.
TDCTE meets four times per year for business meetings, professional development, networking, and growth.
CTE Directors/Supervisors from across the state belong to this professional organization. Each year in November TDCTE requests nominations for two awards from each of the Centers for Regional Excellence (CORE) regions in Tennessee East, Central and West).
The awards are the Pioneer Award and the Trailblazer Award. Each is awarded to an individual who has demonstrated extraordinary leadership in CTE administration.
The Pioneer Award is awarded to CTE Directors/Supervisors with 5 or fewer years of experience in that role. The Trailblazer Award is awarded to CTE Directors/Supervisors with more than 5 years of experience.
Once each CORE region nominee is selected, the Executive Committee of TDCTE reviews the nominees’ resumes and letters of recommendation.
From that pool three finalists are selected, one to represent each of the Grand Divisions of Tennessee (East, Central, West). From those three finalists, one overall winner is selected as the State CTE Director of the Year Pioneer Award or Trailblazer Award recipient.
Williams, who has been Hawkins County’s CTE supervisor since 2019, was nominated to represent the First TN CORE region for the Pioneer Award. From there he was selected as the East Grand Division finalist, and then the overall state CTE Director of the year Pioneer Award recipient.
Director of Schools Matt Hixson told the Review Sunday that Hawkins County Schools is proud of Williams’ leadership in CTE.
“His attention to detail, his support for existing programs, and his vision for our students and staff within CTE, greatly benefits our school system,” Hixson said. “This award is proof that Brandon’s vision for our students has been witnessed across the Northeast region as well as across the State. As a school system, we want to ensure all students are prepared for life beyond high school.”
Hixson added, “Not all students will attend a four year college, but all students must be prepared for life, whether they continue their studies at a college or university, serve in the military, or join the workforce. His recent work with the CTE facility at Phipps bend is evidence of his desire to ensure all students have access to the training and skills necessary.”
Williams told the Review he is proud of the honor, although he said it represents the hard work and vision of many people.
“It represents the work of so many inside and outside of Hawkins County Schools who are striving to make Career and Technical Education in Hawkins County the best it can be,” Williams said. “My name is printed on the award, but that is simply because there is not enough room to list all of the individuals and organizations that have contributed to the success and growth of CTE in Hawkins County. I am simply fortunate enough to be the advocate and spokesperson for those efforts.”
Williams added, “I am sincerely grateful for a CTE faculty and staff who are fiercely dedicated to excellence and growing opportunities for students. Likewise, I cannot articulate how thankful I am for those outside of the system who have partnered with us in these efforts.”