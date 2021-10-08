First Horizon Bank has named the Local Artists Gallery the Community Business of the Month for October 2021.
If you stop by their East Main Street location, you will see a display of the variety of artwork done by our artists.
Tanna Rainey was instrumental in providing us this opportunity and we very much appreciate her doing this for our art community. Remember, all the artists whose work is on display in The Gallery are your East Tennessee neighbors.
We have been in business at 124 E. Main Street, Rogersville for 16 years and have seen many outstanding artists come and go. East Tennessee is blessed to have a number of talented people, some who have chosen to display and sell their work at The Gallery.
We have welcomed several new members recently and we invite you to come in and see some of their work on display.
Art in its varying forms is both an expression of the Artist’s feelings and how they view the environment around them. The beauty of East Tennessee inspires creativity, and brings out the best in our artists and the community.
We are gearing up for Heritage Days and hope that you will take a few minutes to stop by and see us during the weekend.
The Arts Council will be hosting their annual Art Contest in the Local Artists Gallery spaces during Heritage Days and we hope that we will have a great turnout for that special event.
After we wind down a bit from Heritage Days, we will once again be offering an area for our young artists to display and sell their work.
There will be no financial responsibility to The Gallery and we encourage all interested to stop by and talk to us, or call 865-317-4790.
Any style of creativity including paintings, drawings, sculpture, etc. will be welcome. Our young artists display area will be ready beginning the third week of October (18 October).