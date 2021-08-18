The East Tennessee Fundraiser Car Show will be held this Saturday Aug. 21, at the Rogersville City Park to benefit local athletes who qualified at the Tennessee State Special Olympics to compete at the National level.
The 2022 US Summer Games are being held in Orlando, Fla., and event organizer Debbie Minor said Saturday’s car show will help them get there.
“We have 30 awards that will be presented to cars, trucks, bikes, jeeps, rat rods, etc,” Minor said. “There will be 30-plus vendors selling food, clothing, jewelry and handcrafted items. We have Miss Sullivan County Eliza Sanders, Miss Kingsport Lauren Ross and a host of State and National titleholders. All will be there to entertain you and pose for photos.”
Live music and a DJ start at 2 p.m., with the car show starting at 4 p.m., and awards at 7 p.m.
“Bring your lawn chairs and spend the day listening to music, eating delicious food and enjoying the vendors and car show,” Minor said. “Pre-registering is not necessary. Just show up and register when you get there. All we ask is for a donation to the Special Olympics.
For show or vendor information go to the event Facebook page “East Tennessee Car Show” or message Debbie Hilton-Minor on Facebook.