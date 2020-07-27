ROGERSVILLE — Herbert A. Long, age 69, of Rogersville, entered his heavenly home of rest on Sunday, July 26, 2020 with his family at his side.
He was a retired plumber and electrician. He loved dirt track racing, hunting, fishing, case knives, and whittling around a good campfire.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lonnie and Mae Long; brothers, Greely Long, Douglas Long, and Anthony Long of Russellville; sisters, Francis Greene, Margie Moyers of Russellville; mother and father-in-law, Ralph and Mary Sue Collins; brother-in-law, Billy Greer of Rogersville.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Sandra (Collins) Long; sons, Craig (Tiffany) Long, Chris Long and Jennifer Simerly of Bulls Gap. The absolute loves of his life were his grandchildren, Morgan Myers Long and Micheal Brower of Winchester, VA, Abby Long, Hayden Long of Bulls Gap. He was waiting to be a great grandpa on August 17 with his new great-granddaughter. He is also survived by his brothers, Wayne (Sue) Long, Bobby Long, and Allen Long of Russellville; sisters, Mary Ruth McBride of Whitesburg, Joann Long of Morristown, Christine (Dewayne) Johns of Russellville; sister-in-law, Patsy Long of Morristown.
Graveside services will be held at 6 p.m., Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Courtney Cemetery with Larry Miller and Eddie Elkins officiating.
