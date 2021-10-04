The Bulls Gap Bulldogs celebrated homecoming and 8th grade night on Thursday and topped the evening off with a dominating win over the Surgoinsville Eagles 46-0.
Jake Elliott got the party started, returning the opening kickoff for a touchdown. After the PAT, the Bulldogs led 8-0 with only 17 seconds gone in the game.
The Eagles drove down the field, mostly on the running of quarterback Nathan Simpson. The drive stalled and the Bulldogs got the ball on their 21. The Bulldogs used six rushing plays to move the ball to the Eagle 6. Pierson Davidson rumbled into the endzone and Elliott ran in the point after.
The Bulldogs then executed an onside kick which Cole Davis recovered. Elliott found Grant Johnson for a 45 yard touchdown. Elliott added the point after and the Bulldogs were up 24-0.
Elliott recovered another onside kick. On 3rd and 5 Davis broke through to the Eagle 26. On the next play Christian Eldridge scored. Davidson ran in the point after. The Eagles tough luck continued. Simpson broke several tackles but fumbled and Elliott recovered the ball and ran the distance for a touchdown. Alan Whaley run the PAT.
The Eagles offense continued to struggle. A high snap led to Simpson being sacked. The Eagles turned the ball over on downs. Johnson came in at quarterback and found Branson Mowell alone behind the Eagle defense and the haftime score was 46-0.
After halftime both teams moved the ball but there was no more scoring as the Bulldogs won at homecoming 46-0.