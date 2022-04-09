Why did you decide to run for this office?
I am very passionate on having good working relations with constituents and fellow commissioners to get projects that are much needed within the county completed.
Share your education and employment background, and list any previous political offices you’ve held.
As a member of the Parks Committee, we were able to eliminate soil Erosion at Laurel Run Park. Everything came in on schedule within the budget for the project. That’s an accomplishment by the committee working together with the Full Commission.
I was also involved with the Hawkins County residents being allowed to utilize shelters at Laurel Run and St. Clair Parks. Reservations are required but no fee to use the shelters. This is funded 100% by property tax dollars.
If you are elected what would be your top goals, and what would you like to accomplish by the end of your next term of office?
I am very passionate and support the Education System, Law Enforcement, First Responders and Public Safety. We are blessed to have such dedicated personnel in all of the services. I am a founding member of Stanley Valley Fire Dept., a Lifetime Member and currently on the Board of Directors. My involvement with the fire department helped me to realize the need for a reliable source of water for Stanley Valley residents. By working with Stanley Valley residents and RogersvilleWater Dept., we now have 14 1/2 miles of potable water. By working with fellow commissioners, Stanley Valley will be getting at least 10 fire hydrants. This will also benefit property owners of Stanley Valley to possibly have a better ISO rating.
Why are you the best, and most qualified candidate for this office?
Our commission currently works well together and I hope this can continue. I would like to see the County Mayor be Chairman of the County Commission because I believe that this would help working relations between the Mayor and the Commissioners.
Speak directly to the voters and tell them why they should vote for you.
I want to follow through with projects that I am involved in to be completed for the citizens of Hawkins County. I want the citizens of Hawkins County to feel free to contact me at 423–345–2721 with any questions or concerns that they may have pertaining to Hawkins County. I strongly desire to fight for our residents and to stop wasteful spending. I would be greatly honored to continue to serve the great citizens of Hawkins County for another term.