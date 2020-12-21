Deborah Eldridge

Now unto him that is able to do exceeding abundantly above all we ask or think, according to the power that worketh in us, ...Ephesians 3:20
Deborah Lynn Eldridge went to her heavenly home, with her devoted sisters by her side on Friday, December 18 at her home in Rogersville, TN.
Deborah was born July 30, 1956 to Allia Mae and the late, Ralph Eldridge. She grew up in Blackwater, VA and lived her adult life in Rogersville, TN. Deborah was proceeded in death by her grandparents Earl and Eva (Wallen) Hall and James and Etta (Johnson) Eldridge.
Deborah graduated from Jonesville High School, Jonesville, VA and Tusculum College, Greenville, TN. She retired from Baldor after 38 years of service in the accounting department. She was a Godly woman with a loving and generous heart that loved to laugh, talk and enjoyed life to the fullest.
Her most important accomplishment was her call to duty as a young girl to serve in God’s army. The good Lord knocked on her hearts door and she accepted Him as her Savior at 12 years old during a revival. All of her life she has kept a strong faith and worked diligently to be a good Christian soldier. Deborah grew up in Willis Chapel Baptist Church, Kyles Ford, TN and later became a faithful member of Hopewell Baptist Church, Bulls Gap, TN where she loved worshiping the Lord.
Deborah was called momma to Kita, who she affectionately adopted into her heart and life. Also, in addition to mourn her loss is her loving mother Alia Mae Eldridge, sisters and brother-in-law , Karen Arnott, Bulls Gap, TN and Genia & Eddie Garrett, Jonesville, VA. One nephew and wife that she loved greatly, Travis & Carla Arnott and two great-nephews that she adored, Parker and Blake Arnott, all of Bulls Gap, TN. She loved her family beyond measure. The family affectionately called her, Dee and her loss will be a void in their heart until they meet her again one day.
She leaves behind a multitude of friends that she cherished, a wonderful church family and extended family including a special aunt, Betty Yount.
Deborah will lie in state on Tuesday, December 22nd from 10 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. at Christian Sells Funeral Home, Rogersville, TN. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm with Elder Richard Watts and Elder and Pastor, Roger Trent officiating. Singing will be by Homeward Bound. Graveside will follow at McKinney Cemetery, Rogersville, TN.
Deborah chose some special people in her life as pallbearers, Travis Arnott, Eddie Garrett, Tommy Arnott, Gary Hicks, Pat Robinette and Anthony Eldridge. Master Pallbearers, Parker and Blake Arnott. Honorary Pallbearers, members of Hopewell Primitive Baptist Church, Bulls Gap, TN and Faith Baptist Church, Jonesville, VA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hopewell Baptist Church 118 Pleasant Hill Rd, Bulls Gap, TN.