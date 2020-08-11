SNEEDVILLE — Here are the “unofficial and incomplete” vote totals from Hancock County’s Aug. 6. 2020 State Primary and County General Election.
With all seven precincts reporting, a total of 1,132 persons cast ballots in early voting, absentee, or on-site voting, according to information provided by the Hancock Co. Election Commission.
In county-level races, Assessor of Property Bill Seal, who was unopposed in that race, won re-election to another term, and two new faces will take their seats on the Hancock Co. Board of Education.
In District Two, Jamie Stanifer defeated challenger Evan W. Seal by a vote of 165 to 156. Stanifer will replace outgoing BOE member Carl Reed.
In the District Five race, Jerry W. Hopkins won re-election in an uncontested race. Hopins will replace outgoing BOE member Jeff Stapleton.
On a district level, GOP State Senator Frank Niceley and State Representative Gary W. Hicks, Jr., who were unopposed by Republicans or Democrats, both won re-election to their respective seats.
In the U.S. Senate race, Republican Bill Hagerty — who was endorsed by President Donald Trump — carried Hancock County with 529 votes, and also carried the state, while Democrat James Mackler led the field in that party’s Hancock primary with 20 votes. Statewide, however, Memphis political newcomer Marquita Bradshaw pulled out a victory over her Democratic rivals, and will face Republican Hagerty in the Nov. 3 general election.
In the race to determine the new First Congressional District of Tennessee member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Republican and Kingsport native Diana Harshbarger, a pharmacist, did not carry the vote in Hancock County but did pull out a district-level win. In the Nov. 3 election, Harshbarger will face Democrat Blair Walsingham, a Hawkins County farmer and USAF veteran, who received 25 votes in Hancock County and carried the district in Democratic balloting.
Current Congressman Phil Roe is retiring and did not seek re-election to the U.S. House seat.
Tennessee's First Congressional District includes all of Carter, Cocke, Greene, Hamblen, Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi, and Washington counties, and parts of Jefferson and Sevier counties.
The vote totals listed had not yet been certified and, until that time, should be considered “unofficial and incomplete”.
U.S. SENATE
(Republican)
Clifford Adkins - 13
Natasha Brooks - 18
Byron Bush - 9
Roy Dale Cope - 7
Terry Dicus - 4
Tom Emerson, Jr. - 5
George S. Flinn, Jr. - 17
Bill Hagerty - 529
Jon Henry - 8
Kent A. Morrell - 3
Glen L. Neal, Jr. - 4
John E. Osborne - 1
Aaron L. Pettigrew - 10
David Schuster - 2
Manny Sethi - 304
U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES, DIST. 1
(Republican)
Jay Adkins - 18
Phil Arlinghaus - 7
Richard Baker - 7
Chance L. Cansler - 2
John Clark - 109
Rusty Crowe - 343
Steve Darden - 15
Chad Fleenor -5
Robert D. Franklin - 7
Josh Gapp - 161
Diana Harshbarger - 117
David B. Hawk - 28
Timothy Hill - 63
Chuck Miller - 7
Carter M. Quillen - 9
Nichole Williams - 34
TENN. STATE SENATE, DIST. 8
(Republican)
Frank S. Niceley - 714
TENN STATE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES, DIST. 9
(Republican)
Gary W. Hicks, Jr. - 818
U.S. SENATE
(Democrat)
Marquita Bradshaw - 22
Gary G. Davis - 14
Robin Kimbrough - 13
James Mackler - 20
Mark Pickrell - 6
U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES, DIST. 1
(Democrat)
Chris Rowe - 36
Larry J. Smith - 8
Blair Walsingham - 25
TENN. STATE SENATE, DIST. 8
(Democrat)
No candidate qualified
TENN. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES, Dist. 9
(Democrat)
No candidate qualified
STATE DEMOCRATIC EXECUTIVE COMMITTEEMAN, Dist. 8 (Unexpired term)
Rodney Fugate - 52
STATE DEMOCRATIC EXECUTIVE COMMITTEEWOMAN, Dist. 8 (Unexpired term)
Rachel T. Fuentes - 53
HANCOCK CO. ASSESSOR OF PROPERTY
Bill Seal - 942
HANCOCK CO. SCHOOL BOARD, Dist. 2
Evan W. Seal - 156
Jamie Stanifer - 165
HANCOCK CO. SCHOOL BOARD, Dist. 5
Jerry W. Hopkins - 130
HANCOCK CO. CONSTABLE, Dist. 1
Doug Lamb (I) - 122
HANCOCK CO. CONSTABLE, Dist. 2
Willie Neil Lamb (I) - 220
HANCOCK CO. CONSTABLE, Dist. 3
Gary Lynn Nichols (I) - 111
HANCOCK CO. CONSTABLE, Dist. 4
Ricky K. Johnson (I) - 125
HANCOCK CO. CONSTABLE, Dist. 5
No candidate qualified
HANCOCK CO. CONSTABLE, Dist. 6
Stevie Joe Sizemore (I) - 55
HANCOCK CO. CONSTABLE, Dist. 7
Charlie W. Cole (I) - 92
Monte J. Morse II (I) - 33
COURT OF APPEALS JUDGE, WESTERN DIV.
Carma Dennis McGee
To Retain: 548
To Replace: 169