Meats and proteins are the star of the grilling show, but these side salads can easily steal the spotlight.
Look for fresh, cooling sides that can stand up to being out for long periods, particularly if you’re hosting an outdoor event. One tip to keep your salads cool: Place them in a bowl, then get a slightly larger bowl and fill it with crushed ice. Nestle the salad bowl inside. Drain and refill as needed.
Go beyond the greens-and-tomato basics with this salad in which tomatoes star instead of playing a supporting role.
Simple Tomato Salad
Recipe is from Oprah Daily.
Ingredients
2 homegrown tomatoes, sliced ¼ inch thick
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
1/4 cup crumbled blue cheese
For the dressing:
2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
1 clove garlic, minced
1 teaspoon brown sugar
1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard
Salt and pepper, to taste
1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil
Directions
1. In a small bowl, whisk together the dressing ingredients. Stream in the olive oil last, whisking until the dressing is emulsified.
2. Place the tomatoes on a platter and sprinkle them with salt and pepper. Crumble on the cheese and drizzle with the vinaigrette. Serve.
Pasta Salad
Pasta salads are another great option for a cookout side, especially if you’re looking for something different with a little more weight. This Greek-tinged pasta salad doesn’t have mayonnaise, so it can keep well in a bowl of ice.
3 tablespoons red wine vinegar
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
1/3 cup olive oil
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon Oregano
1/2 teaspoon Kosher salt
16 ounces pasta in your desired shape, try rotini, cavatappi or bow ties
1/2 cup halved, pitted kalamata olives, reserve 2 tablespoons brine
1/3 cup red onion, diced
3 cups English cucumber, diced
1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved
1 orange bell pepper, diced
1/2 cup cubed feta
Fresh oregano, for garnish
1. Cook the pasta according to package directions for al dente, adding an extra minute. Drain and rinse under cold water.
2. In a large bowl, combine the dressing ingredients. Add the olives, red onion and brine, stir to combine. Stir in the pasta, cucumber, tomatoes and bell pepper. Add the cheese just before you serve. Garnish with chopped fresh oregano.