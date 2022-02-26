Enchanted Aesthetics, Rogersville’s newest spa, had its grand opening on Monday, Feb. 21 thanks to 19-year-old entrepreneur and recent Clinch School graduate Josie Blankenbeckler.
The spa is located at 539 west Main Street. Services offered include lashes, waxing, skin care, tanning bed, facials and make up.
Blankenbeckler is a 2020 graduate of Clinch, as well as a licensed aesthetician having studying at the Sandra Academy in Tazewell.
Open a spa in Rogersville is a dream come true, Blankenbeckler said.
“I’ve always wanted to do skin care,” she told the Review. “I grew up in a rural area, so I had to learn everything I could myself. I’m happy to open my own place.”
Spa hours for Enchanted Aesthetics are M-F 10 a.m. until 7 p.m., and 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday. For more information call (423) 500-4849.