Donna L. Goins excelled in art at Colonel White High School in Dayton, was a clarinetist for the concert band, and a member of The National Honor Society.
Donna studied art at Berea College in Berea, Ky. for a year and also studied at Sinclair Community College in Dayton, Ohio.
She has been married twice and in her earlier career painted under dlweant, but currently she paints under Donna L. Goins.
Donna never really stopped painting and has been painting for about 36 years. Recently she has been able to devote more time to her craft of oil painting, she has also started painting some in acrylics which seems to be a popular medium now, but Donna says she loves the richness and patience required for oil painting as you have to think about it for a minute. Donna is currently the President of The Local Artists Gallery and loves the interactions she has with all the talented artists that make up The Gallery.
She and her husband Larry moved to the area about 5 years ago when Larry retired from Booz Allen Hamilton, and they are currently residing in Greeneville, TN.
They spent the previous 11 years in Pensacola, Florida where Larry worked supporting the U.S. Navy at NAS Pensacola. Donna says that they enjoyed the beach, but really feel more at home in the mountains, and really love the people and the scenery.
Donna’s family is originally from Kentucky and Larry’s is from this area so they really feel more at home now. Larry, who is also retired from the U.S. Navy, enjoys genealogy and researching family history and currently volunteers at The Hawkins County Archives where he works every Wednesday and any other time needed.
Donna and Larry love spending time supporting The Local Artists gallery and events with them. She has a job in retail so she doesn’t get to dedicate as much time to painting as she would like, but does paint on a daily basis. Donna’s favorite subjects come from nature, both wildlife and landscape. If a photograph or scene strikes her, she paints it.
Donna and Larry have 4 sons, one daughter, 6 grandchildren, and a great-granddaughter who will be three years old this month. They are proud of them all and several have artistic and creative talents that Donna enjoys encouraging!!
