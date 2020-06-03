SURGOINSVILLE — A woman who allegedly entered her ex-boyfriend’s home on Stanley Valley Road and “struck him in the side of the head with a computer keyboard” while he was asleep, and broke windows out in his house and vehicle, was arrested and charged with aggravated burglary and vandalism.
Kristy Lynn Greer, 35, of Housewright Hollow Road, was arrested at her place of employment, in Rogersville, about an hour after the alleged incident happened around 6:30 a.m. on May 26, 2020.
Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Isaac Hutchins said he was told the blow from the keyboard “left a knot” and that Greer started screaming and yelling at the man, and then walked outside and “busted the windows in his front door, the window to his bedroom, and busted all the windows out in his red Suzuki Grand Vitara, and then left and went to work ...”
Hutchins said he observed the damage, which was estimated to be about $3,000.
When he went to Greer’s place of work, she told him that “she was really mad at (the victim) and that the front door was not locked and she went in the front door but that she did not hit him in the head with a keyboard”. Greer did, according to the report, admit to breaking out the windows in the vehicle and house.
“Ms. Greer stated that they broke up and that she has not lived there in several months ...” the report continued.
Greer was arrested and transported to the Hawkins Co. Jail where a May 20, 2020 arraignment was set in Sessions Court.
