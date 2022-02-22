Hawkins County first responders who have dealt with six serious wildfire so far this month are urging county residents to contact the Tennessee Division of Forestry for a burn permit before attempting an open air burn.
All six of Hawkins County’s wildfires this month occurred on days when burning was banned due to dry conditions and gusting winds.
Hawkins County EMA director Jamie Miller said his best advice for anyone planning an open air burn is to follow the guidance of the Division of Forestry.
From Oct.15 through May 15, state law requires anyone starting an open-air fire within 500 feet of a forest, grassland, or woodland to secure a burning permit from the Division of Forestry.
Permits are not required for burning in containers such as a metal barrel with a half inch mesh screen cover. Anyone needing to burn within an incorporated city should contact city authorities about any local burning ordinances. Many towns and cities have their own burning regulations that supersede the Division of Forestry’s burning permit program.
State burn permits are free. Visit https://bit.ly/3LB9ei7 for more information on obtaining a burn permit.
Recent Hawkins County wildfires include:
Carters Valley Road
The most recent Hawkins County wildfire fire occurred on the afternoon of Thursday Feb. 17 in the area of Carters Valley Road and Cooper Road.
According to E-911 communications the size of the fire was estimated at six acres. Residents living in the area were encouraged to be alert and evacuate to a safe place if they felt it was necessary.
The staging area and command post for firefighters was in the field in the corner of Amis Chapel and Carters Valley just west of the Carters Valley Landfill.
The Tennessee Division of Forestry responded with multiple bulldozers to assist all eastern Hawkins County VFDs, which also responded to the scene with Hawkins County EMS and Hawkins County EMA.
As had been the case for the past week, gusting winds and dry conditions prompted to state prohibit controlled burns across the state.
Within three hours the fire was contained and local firefighters were released from the scene by by the Division of Forestry.
Among the local agencies that responded were Hawkins County Emergency Management Agency; VFDs from Mount Carmel, Surgoinsville, Stanley Valley, Church Hill and Goshen Valley; Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office; and Hawkins County EMS.
Grassy Creek Road
State and county firefighters responded to a wildfire on the afternoon of Wednesday Feb. 16 in the area of 1474 Grassy Creek Road in south central Hawkins County near the Beech Creek community.
Shortly before 1 p.m. residents living in the area were encouraged to be alert and evacuate to a safe place if they feel it’s necessary. Officials initially reported that the fire covered three acres, but as of 1 p.m. it had spread to 15 acres.
By 3 p.m., however, the Tennessee Division of Forestry was reporting the fire contained by dozer lines and released local fire departments from the scene.
Massive fire and evacuations
Although it covered approximately 100 acres and resulted in nearly 100 evacuations, a massive wildfire fed by 35 mph wind just south of Rogersville the afternoon of Feb. 11 resulted in no structures lost and no injuries.
On Feb. 11 around 1 p.m. Hawkins County emergency crews were dispatched to a wind driven brush fire in the 100 block of Henard Rd. just south of Rogersville.
Winds up to 35 mph were driving the fire, and visibility of the fire area was very limited due to smoke.
A command post was established at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church. The Hawkins County Emergency Management Agency initially issued an evacuation order for the area between Big Springs Rd., Tuggle Hill Rd., Gun Town Rd., and Austin Mill Rd. in Rogersville due to the wind driven fire threatening homes in the neighborhood.
Resources were stretched thin with two other brush fires reported in the county during the time of the Rogersville fire including one in the Clinch community just off of Rt. 70N; and one in the Beech Creek community.
Fire units from Hawkins County, Rogersville, Surgoinsville, Mount Carmel, Sullivan County, Greene County, Hancock County, City of Kingsport, and Tennessee Division of Forestry responded to control the fires and to provide coverage.
Supporting the operation were the Hawkins County Emergency Management Agency, Hawkins County Emergency Communications District, Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, Rogersville Police Department, Tennessee Highway Patrol, Hawkins County EMS, Hawkins County Rescue Squad, Church Hill Rescue Squad, Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, Tennessee Fire Mutual Aid and the American Red Cross.
Evacuees were invited to use a shelter established at the Hawkins County Rescue Squad station in Rogersville.
Around midnight that night the Rogersville fire was reported 90 percent contained and the evacuation orders were lifted.
Longs Bend Road
On the afternoon of Thursday, Feb. 1o there was a large brush fire on Longs Bend Road near Surgoinsville. A wind driven fire burned around 2-3 acres including a barn.