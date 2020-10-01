Ronald Williams, age 68, of Sneedville, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020. He was a member of Friendlies Chapel Church. Ronald loved the Lord and the Lord loved him. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy & Mattie Williams; several aunts & uncles; his mother-in- law and father-in-law, John & Alma Depew and nephew, Johnny Collins
Survivors include;
Wife; Loretta Williams of Sneedville
Son; Paul Williams of Sneedville
Brother; Henry Williams of Bean Station
Sister; Patsy Williams of Bean Station
Sisters-in-law, who loved him like a brother; Ruth Wyatt of Bean Station and Kay (David) Scott of Rutledge
Nieces & Nephews; Tim (Mary) Kinlser of Mooreburg, Regina (Jerry) Tankersly of Blackwater, Va., Chasitity Kinsler of Knoxville, Larry (Leslie) Scott of Rutledge, Makayla Scott of Rutledge, Jake Scott of Rutledge & Steffin Kholer of Middle Tennessee
Several friends and other loved ones
Graveside services were held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at the Carroll Cemetery with Rev. Tom Toole officiating.
Special music was provided by Jeremiah South
The family received friends on Monday, September 28, 2020 at the McNeil Funeral Home
McNeil Funeral Home in Sneedville in charge of arrangements