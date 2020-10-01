Ronald Williams, age 68, of Sneedville, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020. He was a member of Friendlies Chapel Church. Ronald loved the Lord and the Lord loved him. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy & Mattie Williams; several aunts & uncles; his mother-in- law and father-in-law, John & Alma Depew and nephew, Johnny Collins

Survivors include;

Wife; Loretta Williams of Sneedville

Son; Paul Williams of Sneedville

Brother; Henry Williams of Bean Station

Sister; Patsy Williams of Bean Station

Sisters-in-law, who loved him like a brother; Ruth Wyatt of Bean Station and Kay (David) Scott of Rutledge

Nieces & Nephews; Tim (Mary) Kinlser of Mooreburg, Regina (Jerry) Tankersly of Blackwater, Va., Chasitity Kinsler of Knoxville, Larry (Leslie) Scott of Rutledge, Makayla Scott of Rutledge, Jake Scott of Rutledge & Steffin Kholer of Middle Tennessee

Several friends and other loved ones

Graveside services were held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at the Carroll Cemetery with Rev. Tom Toole officiating.

Special music was provided by Jeremiah South

The family received friends on Monday, September 28, 2020 at the McNeil Funeral Home

Online condolences can be made at www.mcneilfuneralhome.com

McNeil Funeral Home in Sneedville in charge of arrangements

