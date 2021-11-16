If you’re interested in the Summer Wells case you’ve probably already seen the two episode of Dr. Phil that aired last Thursday and Friday.
There’s no point in revisiting every detail of both shows nearly a week later. The deadline for the weekend edition of the Review is Thursday morning, four hours before the first episode aired. I’m probably not going to be able to tell you anything you don’t already know about both shows.
But, in case you missed Dr. Phil’s back-to-back episodes last Thursday and Friday on the Summer Wells disappearance, here’s a quick summary.
Episode 1: Two interrogation experts concluded that Summer’s parents Don and Candus Wells know more than they’re saying about Summer’s June 15 disappearance, and they made Candus cry and walk out of their interview when they asked her about the so-called “cornbread mafia” — referring to local organized crime.
Episode 2: Dr. Phil interviewed Don and Candus himself and concluded that neither had anything to do with the disappearance of their daughter. Dr. Phil also stated he believes that Don had no “guilty knowledge” of Summer’s disappearance. Dr. Phil did conclude, however, that he believes Candus knows more about Summer’s disappearance than she’s saying.
Coincidentally, that’s almost exactly what I was told by a high ranking member of law enforcement about one week after Summer’s disappearance.
So, from that standpoint you’ve got to tip your hat to Dr. Phil for uncovering information that investigators have known for nearly five months.
Other than that, I’m not sure Dr. Phil shed any new light on this investigation other than more speculation.
Dr. Phil’s conclusion about Candus was based partly by her reaction to the Cornbread Mafia questions.
But, I disagree with the assessment of the two interrogation experts that Candus’s breakdown was triggered by the “Cornbread Mafia” line of questioning. She was a nervous wreck and didn’t want to be there to start with, and was well on her way to a breakdown before they arrived at Cornbread Mafia.
An person can feel guilty and even act guilty without actually being guilty. Her breakdown was very sad and hard to watch.
Personally I think this cornbread mafia thing is a dead end.
When I was a young man working at the Harlan Daily Enterprise in Harlan, Ky. we called it the Dixie Mafia, and I was acquainted with some members who also happened to be distant cousins.
It’s basically just a bunch of thieves and/or dope dealers (mostly home grown pot at the time) who know each other; do business/crimes together occasionally; and usually end up ratting each other out when they get busted.
For the most part they’re not the guys who hurt little girls. They’re the guys in prison who beat up the guys who hurt little girls.
We owe Dr. Phil a debt of gratitude for bringing Summer’s disappearance to a national audience. Let’s hope this national exposure that he gave to the investigation results in a tip or new information that brings Summer home safely.
But, let’s also remember that this is TV and sensationalism, and Dr. Phil and his interrogation experts were simply doing the same thing that people have been doing on Facebook, YouTube, and other social media since June 15.
Speculation.
At this point the only people who really know what happened to Summer Wells are Summer and the person/people responsible for her disappearance.
Of course, when I say that, I’m only speculating.