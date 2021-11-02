A Kingsport man who was the subject of a massive manhunt last year following multiple auto thefts and high speed pursuits was sentenced last month to six years.
Devin Allen Ray Rose, 21, pleaded guilty on Oct. 7 in Hawkins County Criminal Court to two counts of theft over $10,000, felony evading arrest, and two counts of aggravated assault on an officer.
Several charges were dismissed including felony reckless endangerment, vandalism over $10,000, evading arrest, driving on a suspended license and leaving the scene of an accident with property damage.
He was sentenced by Judge John Dugger to serve three years with a 30 percent release eligibility consecutive to a three year sentence of supervised probation, for a total of six years.
Rose was also ordered to pay a total of $25,560, of which $22,000 is restitution to one victim, and $700 is restitution to another victim.
Rose has been held in the Hawkins County Jail since April 1, 2020 awaiting trial.
The majority of charges Rose pleaded guilty to stem form a March 31 incident that occurred near Church Hill.
Police said Rose acted with “total disregard for the lives of others” during the course of two high speed police pursuits, including one that occurred March 31, 2020 in the Hickory Hills community near Church Hill that went through yards, fences, and fields.
Rose was wanted for questioning when police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle sighting at the Whistle Stop Market on Carters Valley Road near Church Hill.
When deputies arrived they ordered Rose to stop, but he entered the stolen truck and “fled the scene in a reckless manner,” nearly striking two deputies who had been approaching him on foot.
Rose fled south on Hickory Hills Road, then turned left into a driveway off Hickory Hills Road, exited the east side of the driveway and struck a fence, the HCSO report stated. Rose then exited the backyard and drove through a field, where he struck another fence while re-entering Hickory Hills Road.
A HCSO report stated that Rose drove “with complete disregard for the life and limb of the general public”. When deputies attempted to stop the vehicle Rose collided with a patrol car and then fled North on Hickory Hills Road, then struck another patrol car driven by a deputy, and then crashed at Bright Road before escaping on foot.
It was reported by the HCSO that 10-12 homeowners suffered property damage during the Hickory Hills pursuit.
Other October guilty pleasJody Horner Jr., 28, 126 Davis Dr., Rogersville was sentenced to eight years of supervised probation and $3,758 in fines and fees for unlawful possession of a weapon and theft under $1,000.
Kelly Lynn Baker, 37, 117 Leland Ln., Church Hill, was sentenced to two years and ordered to pay $1,522 in fines and fees for felony evading arrest, evading arrest on foot, driving on a revoked license and speeding.
Eric Aaron Byrd, 32, 714 Melinda Ferry Road, Whitesburg, was sentenced to 180 days in jail, two years of supervised probation, and $1,200 in fines for two counts of violation of the sex offender registry.
Phillip David Hickman, 53, 185 Prices Rd., Surgoinsville, was sentenced to eight years with 30 percent release eligibility, and ordered to pay $4,707 in fines and fees for possession of marijuana plants for resale, maintaining a dwelling for drug use, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Joseph Earl Engwiller, 39, 1265 Lloyds Chapel Rd., Mount Carmel, was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days on supervised probation and $1,294 in fines and fees. Charges of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of a prohibited weapon, altering serial numbers and theft were dismissed.
Jerry Michael Roberts, 47, 3417 Watterson Street, Kingsport, was sentenced to one year of supervised probation and $4,902 in fines and fees for delivery of marijuana and simple possession of marijuana.
Tomothy Joey Anderson, 39, 110 Winegar Hollow Road, Rogersville, was sentenced to four years of supervised probation and fined $1,050 for two counts of aggravated burglary, assault, aggravated criminal trespass and vandalism. He was also ordered to pay $500 in restitution each to two victims, and an amount to be determined later to another victim.
Recently served sealed Hawkins County Grand Jury indictments
Lisa Michelle Trammell, 53, 499 N. Hawkins Street, Rogersville, for delivery of meth, and violation of the Drug Free School Zone Act.
Joel Andres Gonzalez, 33, Tullahoma, Tenn., for theft over $1,000 and four counts of forgery.
Brandon Justin Crabtree, 30, 1043 Overhill Road, Rogersville, two counts of sale of meth, violation of the Drug Free School Zone Act.
Joshua S. Reeves, 39, 133 Murphy Road, Bulls Gap, for theft over $2,500, five counts of theft over $1,000, theft under $1,000, auto burglary, possession two counts of of a firearm by a convicted felon, and three counts of burglary.