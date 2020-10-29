As part of her statewide tour of schools, Tenn. Commissioner of Education, Penny Schwinn visited a Hancock County school and Rogersville City School on the morning of Oct. 27. Later in the day, she made her way to Kingsport to visit Dobyns-Bennet High School.
Schwinn had good things to say about RCS, calling what she saw, “Amazing. Really, really good.”
“I’m trying to get into schools at least once a week,” Schwinn said during her tour. “At first, it was to see how are schools opening up. Now, it is trying to figure out what they need to be able to stay open and feel supported. What resources do they need?”
She added, “Frankly, it is just to see it in action. I can get a much better idea of the challenges and all of the successes.”
She noted that she has seen some classrooms full of students, some schools that were 100% virtual, and many mixed-model schools along her tour—schools where teachers have some students attending virtually and some in person.
“It’s been interesting to see how different school systems have navigated that,” she said.
When asked how she felt that RCS was doing she said, “Amazing. Really, really good. I think the investments that the district has made over the last decade have clearly paid off.”
Among the classrooms she visited were Carla Sells’ eighth-grade social studies class, which was completely virtual; Dennis Renner’s seventh-grade ELA class (English and language arts), which was completely virtual; Karla Moncier’s fifth-grade ELA class, which was about half and half; Renee Trent’s fourth-grade social studies class, which was almost full; and third-grade teachers Beth Christian and Laken Russell doing “team teaching,” with Russell teaching online only and Christian in-person.
After touring classrooms, school administrators got a chance to share their questions and concerns with Schwinn.
“I thought that the team teaching (which she saw between Christian and Russell) in particular was really good, to be able to ensure that in-person and remote kids still got the same support,” Schwinn said. “I haven’t seen that before at all. The pace was really good. It wasn’t slowed down. They were learning just like normal school.”