Cherokee High School teacher Winnie Seals was honored by the Board of Education last week after her dual credit speech students scored the best success rate in Tennessee in state testing.
CHS principal David Kenner told the BOE at its Sept. 2 meeting that Seals has worn a number of different hats at Cherokee over the past 29 years including teaching English to all four grades.
She also taught mythology and theater at different times; coached tennis for five years; and sponsored dance and cheerleading.
Seals was also assistant director and choreographer for Cherokee’s annual spring musicals — not only as a member of Cherokee’s staff, but since she was a junior attending the school herself.
Kenner noted that this is also Seals’ fourth year teaching state dual credit speech.
“This past year in the state of Tennessee there were 1,506 students who took the state dual credit test, and they had a pass rate of only 5.6 percent,” Kenner told the BOE at its Sept. 2 meeting. “That tells you that the test is extremely difficult. In Ms. Seals’ class she had 27 students take this test, of which five passed.”
Kenner added, “That gave her a pass rate of 18.52 percent, which actually led the state in the highest percentage. So we’re very proud of Ms. Winnie and very proud of all these students.”
Dual credit classes are college-level courses taught at the high-school level by high-school teachers.
All students enrolled in a statewide dual credit course take the online challenge exam, which is used to assess mastery of the postsecondary-level learning objectives.
Students who meet or exceed the exam ‘cut score’ receive college credit that can be applied to any Tennessee public college or university.