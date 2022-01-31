A man accused of having marijuana and psilocybin mushrooms delivered to his home by UPS last week is facing two felony drug charges.
John David Seely, 43, 319 Pinhook Road, Rogersville, was arraigned Wednesday in Hawkins County Sessions Court on charges including possession of Schedule I narcotics with intent to deliver, possession of Schedule VI narcotics (marijuana) with intent to deliver, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
HCSO Detective Reba Matthews stated in her report that on Tuesday HCSO Narcotics Unit officers executed an anticipatory search warrant at Seely’s residence in reference to a controlled delivery.
HCSO Detective Gary Lawson working in an undercover capacity arrived at the residence with a UPS employee and delivered a packaged to Seely.
After Seely accepted delivery with a signature verification the HCSO executed the search warrant and opened the package.
Inside deputies allegedly found approximately 70 grams of marijuana, 9.3 grams of psilocybin mushrooms (a hallucinogenic drug also know as “magic mushrooms”), and two vape cartridges. A pipe was also located in the residence.
Seely was released from the Hawkins County Jail on $5,000 bond. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for July 27.