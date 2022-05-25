CHURCH HILL – Volunteer High School will host a youth basketball camp June 6-8.
Kids Camp is open to those who will be in grades 1 through 9 this fall.
Camp is from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday to Wednesday, June 6-8, at the Volunteer High School gym.
Cost is $40. Checks should be made out to: VHS Boys Basketball.
The camp will be run by new Falcons head coach Zach Crawford, his coaching staff and members of the Volunteer Falcons basketball team.
Camp objectives are to cover the fundamentals of passing, dribbling and shooting, along with defensive principles.
For more information, email zachary.crawford@hck12.net or call (423) 357-3641.
