Jennifer Kinsler released her year end tallies, stating Christmas for the Children (CFTC), a program of Of One Accord has served 1,200 children in 2020. Through 34 separate Christmas parties, families have been served and gifts and backpacks provided to each of the children. She wanted to express sincere thanks on behalf of every sponsor, every church, and every volunteer that has made CFTC the annual County Wide Christmas program for the last 30 years.
Kinsler stated Christmas for the Children was developed as a program which allowed churches to work together under one umbrella to take names to help. Before CFTC began, families were being duplicated 6-8 times by getting their names on every churches list. The most needy families didn't get on anybody's list.
Kinsler works closely with most every group that serves at Christmas to compare names and the names of children. She says, the goal of our program is to ensure every child in Hawkins County can have Christmas, but just one time. Every family is interviewed as they are added to the program.
After two months of hard work, December rolls around where the actual parties begin. Kinsler stated that sometimes there were two parties a night spanned over the three weeks up until the Sunday before Christmas. That's when they pack up and store supplies until the following year.
Of One Accord thanks all Review readers for their support of the Christmas programs, but also the programs that operate year round.
Livesay also compiled his 'best of the best' album of photos taken from each of the 34 parties. A portion of this album will accompany this article.