The Hawkins County Board of Education informally agreed last week to sell Keplar Elementary, and repurpose McPheeters Bend, but the final decision will be made at Thursday’s regular monthly board meeting.
The BOE held a facilities workshop on Jan. 27, during which about a hour of discussion was devoted to the two small rural schools that were closed at the end of the 2020-21 schools year.
The reason given for the closures was to save money. Neither school exceeded 100 students which meant their faculty and principal salaries weren’t eligible for state BEP funding.
Another cost savings was for the potential repairs and renovations needed at both schools.
Director of Schools Matt Hixson presented the BOE with options for each school during the Jan. 27 workshop.
The option informally selected by the BOE for Keplar was to sell the facility, giving first option to a community resource or church. Hixson noted that a nearby church has already expressed interest in purchasing Keplar.
As for McPheeters Bend the BOE informally agreed to repurpose that school for a variety of uses including:
Creating an alternative school for the upper End of the county; tutoring for online students.
An Upper End satellite office for the school system’s Family Resource Center.
Professional development and library for educators.
Adult education in the evenings.
Storage of the school system’s “Bookmobile” when it goes into service.
After hours training for volunteer firefighters and other first responders, including the potential construction of outdoor training structures.
McPheeters Bend repurposing
The BOE proposed to recommend keeping McPheeters Bend at least through the 2022-23 school year for the above named purposes. At the end of 2022-23 the BOE will re-evaluate the facility and its usefulness versus the cost of maintaining.
Maintenance director Shannon Glass noted that the McPheeter Bend roof is nearing the end of its expected lifespan. If the building is to remain in use it will eventually need a new roof estimated to cost in excess of $200,000.
The kitchen section is currently leaking and will need a roof ASAP.
The kitchen also needs plumbing work if it is intended to resume commercial cafeteria services. Hixson noted, however, that they would deliver meals prepared at another school if students are using that facility all day, such as for alternative school.
Board member Judy Trent said her District 7 constituents (Bulls Gap, Persia, St. Clair) said if Keplar is sold, they want McPheeters Bend sold.
“We told students it wasn’t cost efficient to use for them,” Trent said. “But, we’re going to turn right around and we’re going to use it for something else, for us.”
Hixson explained that the main cost savings for McPheeters Bend was eliminating faculty salaries with no offsetting state BEP funding. The estimated annual savings for faculty alone was approximately $500,000.
Hixson further stated that none of the proposed new uses for McPheeters Bend require additional staff positions. Any student uses for that building would utilize existing staff.
“I’m not saying this (McPheeters Bend repurpose) is a need,” Hixson said. “If we have it we will make good use of it, and it will benefit students — particularly those at the secondary level — and provide them services they haven’t had at the upper end of the county.”
Board chairman Chris Christian who represents the McPheeters Bend community said he would like to give the satellite alternative school, online student tutoring and other uses for the facility a year.
“Keep McPheeters Bend in the fold this year and next year, and try to see what benefits come from keeping it in the fold,” Christian said. “Reevaluate at that time (the end of 2022-23), and at that time if we surplus it we surplus it. If it’s a very positive thing for our system, the taxpayers and our community, we build on it.”
Preparing Keplar for sale
There had been previous discussion about whether the sale of the eight acre Keplar building and property should include solar panels, which generates $1,750 annually for the school system.
The BOE agreed that the sale of the property would include those panels, transferring any revenue they generate to the buyer.
Hawkins County still has approximately $2.17 million in outstanding low interest loans from the Qualified School Construction Bond (QSCB) program. Those loans were utilized for multiple HVAC projects across the county school system, including Keplar and McPheeters Bend.
If the school is sold, loan funds used at that school must be shifted to a school currently in use.
The exact amount of that $2.2 million loan balance that can attributed to Keplar hasn’t yet been determined. Hixson explained that the BOE has the option of utilizing those outstanding QSCB loan funds attributed to Keplar toward an upcoming HVAC project that will take place at Hawkins Elementary.
New federal COVID ESSER funding recently set aside to pay for that Hawkins Elementary HVAC project could then be shifted to pay for another project, Hixson noted.
The board also proposed to specify that the Keplar property be purchased by a church, community resource, or like agency to benefit the community. The board also proposed that if no such entity comes forward to purchase the property it would open the sale up to the general public.
The final votes on these proposals are expected to take place at the Feb. 3 BOE meeting which begins at 6 p.m.