Most Americans don’t know that the United States is the longest standing nation under a single document, the Constitution.
And they are no longer taught why. It’s because our founding fathers were Christians who followed Christ. John Q. Adams, our 6th president stated that next to Christmas, the Fourth of July should be the most celebrated day of the year because it “is indissolubly linked with the birthday of the Savior.
I believe our founders could teach us how to choose good leaders today and we should study how they chose their leaders. John Jay our first Supreme Court Justice should have a good understanding. He stated it is our duty as well as our privilege to select and prefer Christians for their rulers. John Jay was one of the three men most responsible for writing the Constitution. He knew the Constitution was written by Christians for Christians and only Christians could understand and govern by it.
After 45 years of service, George Washington in his farewell address states that what led America to success and political prosperity were religion (faith based on Jesus Christ) and morality. He said, “In vain would that man claim the tribute of patriotism, who should labor to subvert these great pillars.”
The faith of our founders was not a Sunday faith. They knew they were accountable to their constituency 168 hours a week. The fact is when these great men made decisions, they actually quoted the Bible to assure their constituency the decisions they made were based on God’s principles.
They believed, a nation who follows God and His principles is blessed and a nation that turns away from those principles invites His judgments and wrath.
Every local commissioner recently was invited to go through an 8 week class called Biblical Citizenship, which detailed the faith of our founders and how they approached the founding of the nation and the governing of the nation. It teaches and breaks down our Constitution to give clarity to the powers of each branch of government and how they are limited without we the people. I can connect local residents who want to go through it or take a group through it.
It teaches us government is for “We the People” and the most important group of governing officials begins at the local level. It fast-forwards to modern times and helps give clarity to how important it is for our local elected officials to live out their faith while representing us.
The bottom line is simple. If it doesn’t agree with scripture, we don’t want it in our county. But if residents don’t get educated and vote, we have violated one of the very first rules of a free people.
Christians and non-Christians alike should agree we don’t want our children taught about sex changes in our primary grades with explicit pictures along with all other un-Biblical trash that has been imposed in many areas of the nation. We used to say it couldn’t happen here. We’re learning different and “we the people” of Hawkins County- HAVE to stand strongly for God’s principles and against what will bring His judgment.
We have to have leaders that know the Bible and will follow it. We have to have leaders who understand their role is not to agree with everything imposed on us in today’s culture, but stand firmly and strongly for those Biblical principles, then (and this is ultimately important) “we the people” must stand strongly behind them and support them, first in prayer, but secondly in action.
Our founders would tell us today, we’ll never go wrong, if we stand for God and His principles. Romans 8:31 states, “if God be for us, then who can be against us” and II Chron 20:15, when you follow God, the battle is not yours, but God’s.”