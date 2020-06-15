ROGERSVILLE — Sandra Tilson Manis, age 74, of Rogersville, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 11, 2020.

She was retired from the Hawkins County Board of Education, and was a member of Edgewood Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Carson and Gladys Tilson; and sisters, Carol Jean Tilson and Jane McGhee.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Orville Manis; sons, Ronnie Manis and wife, Judy, Chris Manis and wife, Lisa; four granddaughters, Emily, Leanna, Laura, and Layla Manis; sister, June Tilson; brother, Jimmy Tilson and wife, Theresa; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Christian Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m., with Pastor John Butler officiating. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 17, in Harrison Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.

