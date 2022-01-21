This week I am privileged to celebrate with my brother and sister, the birthday of my dad Jack Livesay who turns 101 Saturday.
He begins his day working the Sudoku puzzles in the morning paper and eating oatmeal with raisins, figs, and peanut butter.
One of the joys of life for my brother, sister, and me is simply to reminiscence with dad about all the things he has seen during his lifetime at a time when everybody shopped in beautiful historic downtown Rogersville.
Not many people are alive that remembers Rogersville when it had a dirt road, or as farm-work was finished on Saturdays, people came to town filling sidewalks until midnight or afterwards. Dad remembers, “you could come downtown and buy a Ford, Dodge, or Chevy and get gas in a couple of places in the three downtown blocks on Main Street.”
The White Store was downtown as one of the major grocery stores in Rogersville, located in the building the Shepherd’s Center is in.
Before that it was in the little loan company building across from O’Henry’s. If you needed hardware items, there was Boyd-Lawson and Dobyns-Taylor. For clothes, it was Parks Belk and Rod Armstrong.
There is a very small open space next to Civis Bank’s annex, the one with the mural on it. A movie theater sat there.
Residents can find a few old photos showing the outsides of those buildings in the 20’s and 30’s, but not a lot can find someone who can tell you who ran them, who worked in them, how they were layed out and what they charged for items.
Oh and he remembers going to the local dentist and seeing smoke coming out of the room with the dental chair. Dental equipment didn’t come with the suction equipment offered now.
Our family, my grandpa, Walter Livesay started the Rogersville Milling Company in 1911.
It started in Mooresburg, moved to Big Creek and then to Crockett Creek before building a new building in 1939 on McKinney, dividing the block between McDonalds Milling Company, and the Rogersville Wholesale house where all the little country stores bought supplies.
Dad reminiscences that he was driving a model T pickup truck hauling flour, meal, and feed across Clinch Mountain on gravel roads when he was 10 and no one needed a driver’s license to drive. He and his brothers Oscar and Rob took over and ran the mill until it closed in 1996.
One of his responsibilities was to raise the animals while at home on their farm four miles east of town. Most farmers raised chickens, hogs and cattle and everyone raised their own garden.
Most farms grew their own wheat and corn. At harvest, they brought their crop to the mill. Dad says there would be days, trucks were lined up “clear over to Main Street”.
Many farmers would get a due bill for their wheat. They might bring 1,000 pounds of wheat, sell half but turn the rest into flour owed to them. No money traded hands, but farmers would come in weekly or monthly and take home bags of flour for their wheat.
The family only had one car and dad remembers many nights, it wasn’t uncommon to walk to work and back. It wasn’t uncommon to meet lots of people going or coming. That was back before air-conditioning when people cooled their homes by leaving the windows open.
Dad remembers with a smile, walking back home about 9 or 10pm you could hear people pray from their bedroom windows.
He said at other times, the men would go back in the mountain, to their private place and you could hear them praying.
Dad often says he is worried about the spiritual condition of folks these days. He said when they took prayer out of schools and the Ten Commandments off school walls, “it would be the ruination of the country.”
He might hear about something that was on the news, shake his head negatively saying, “see I told them”.
Between Joel, Lisa and me, we could write a book, but this gave a place to give tribute to one of our few centenarians who has worked hard and raised his family, fought in Italy during World War II.
Jack Livesay has been an exemplary father. We have never heard him raise his voice at our mother, use unkind words but we have felt the belt of discipline many times.
He said it never hurt him and he knew the Bible was true saying “when you spare your belt you spoil your child”.