A Surgoinsville man accused of attacking a co-worker last week in the break-room of a plant at the Phipps Bend Industrial Park remained wanted as of Wednesday night on one count of aggravated assault.
On Nov. 24 around midnight HCSO Deputy Rick Begley responded to the Tabco Inc. plant at 950 Phipps Bend Road on an assault complaint.
Begley reported that the alleged victim stated he was in the break room with Ballard “Dale” Thacker, 58, 195 Gene Derrick Road, Surgoinsville when Thacker attacked him.
“(The victim) stated that they had been picking back and forth at each other all shift,” Begley stated in his report. “When (the victim) asked Mr. Thacker to stop and leave him alone, Mr. Thacker then hit (the vicim), and slammed him against the wall. Mr. Thacker then began to strangle him using both hands around (the victim’s) neck.”
Begley further stated multiple witnesses confirmed the victim’s version of events. The victim was transported by ambulance to the Holston Valley Medical Center emergency room where he was treated for a mild concussion, sprain to his left arm, and scrape on the back of his head from hitting the wall.
Aggravated assault is a Class C felony punishable by 3-6 years if convicted.
At the time of the alleged break room attack Thacker was free on $5,000 bond on charges including felony evading arrest, evading arrest, driving on a suspended license, and illegal possession of a firearm stemming from an incident that occurred on Sept. 5, 2020.
Thacker is scheduled to appear in Hawkins County Criminal Court on those charges Jan. 4, 2022.
ATV chase ends with tree collision
James Eric Greene, 55, 2015 Brown Drive, Rogersville, was arrested Nov. 28 and charged with evading arrest, driving on a revoked license, public intoxication, and ATV on the roadway after he was spotted by the HCSO driving a four-wheeler on Arrowhead Drive with a headlight out and without a helmet.
When Deputy Casey Carter initiated a traffic stop, Greene allegedly turned onto Brown Drive and then into a mobile home park, refusing to stop. Greene drove between two trailers and into the woods, and Carter pursued the ATV on foot because his patrol car couldn’t access the terrain.
Carter reportedly observed the ATV strike a tree and become stuck, after which Greene was arrested. Carter reported that Greene was stumbling and smelled of alcohol, and admitted to drinking four beers.
Drug items hidden in pants, bra and underwear
Elizabeth Louella Rhoton, 32, 231 Kite Road, Rogersville, was arrested on Nov. 28 and charged with possession of Schedule III narcotics and possession of Drug paraphernalia after surrendering items to the HCSO that were hidden several locations on her person.
Rhoton was a passenger in a vehicle stopped for speeding by Deputy Dustin Winter on Pressman’s Home Road. Winter reported finding a baggy with white residue and a straw in Rhoton’s purse. Winter also observed her pants were undone, which is indicative of a person hiding evidence. When Winter asked if she was hiding anything Rhoton pulled 13 empty baggies from her underwear.
Rhoton initially said that was all she had, but then surrendered a pill bottle from her bra that contained three Subutec pills. She again said that was all she had, but Winter felt she was being deceptive. Eventually she removed a used syringe from her pants. At the jail Rhoton was also found with rubber tubing used by IV drug users in her pants, and another empty baggy in her underwear.
Jail calls result in order of protection violation
Michael Keith Eldridge, 48, 355 Mack Lamb Road, Sneedville, was charged Nov. 23 with violation of an order of protection after his wife reported he’d called her from the Hamblen County Jail.
The victim played recordings of the phone calls for HCSO Deputy Jesse Harrell, although Harrell stated in his report he was unable to tell who was on the recording. The victim stated that if Eldridge is released from jail he will come kill her.
A Hamblen County Jail investigator was able to determine that Eldridge used another inmate’s telephone account to call his wife and leave messages on her phone, in violation of the order of protection she has filed against him.
$2,500 paid for stolen Harley valued at $16K
Richard Gaudio of Rogersville reported to the HCSO on Nov. 24 that he’d purchased a 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle from a man in Kentucky for $2,500 cash.
When Gaudio went to get the motorcycle tagged, however, he learned it was reported stolen in Georgetown, Ind. Although the seller gave Gaudio the name of the actual owner, when the HCSO showed Gaudio a photo of the actual owner, Gaudio said that was not the man who sold him the motorcycle.
The motorcycle, which was reported to have a value of $16,000 was then impounded by the HCSO at the request of police in Floyd County Ind.