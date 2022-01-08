Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Parkway Products, LLC officials announced today the company will invest $5.7 million to expand its existing operations in Greene County.
Parkway will create 160 new jobs at its injection molding facility over the next five years.
Located at 1609 Industrial Road, the expansion will allow the company to add several lines and assist in the purchase and installation of new assets, tooling costs and space.
With 10 facilities in the United States and Mexico, Parkway has been North America’s premier injection molder since its founding in 1946. The company is a leader in six niche injection mold processes and has an extensive history and expertise in the aerospace and electronics, agriculture, off-road truck, automotive, healthcare, industrial and infrastructure markets.
In the last five years, TNECD has supported more than 40 economic development projects in Northeast Tennessee resulting in roughly 3,600 job commitments and $1 billion in capital investment.
Gov. Bill Lee: “Thank you to Parkway Products for creating 160 new high-quality manufacturing jobs in Greeneville. Tennessee’s advanced manufacturing job creation far exceeds national growth with employment concentration more than 30% higher than the national average. We look forward to seeing how the residents of Greene County will benefit from this new investment.”
TNECD Commissioner Bob Rolfe: “When a company expands in Tennessee, it is a testament to our state’s business-friendly climate, skilled workforce and quality of life. We appreciate Parkway’s continued partnership with the state of Tennessee and its investment in Greeneville.”
Andrew Green, CEO, Parkway Products: “We are excited to invest in Greene County, Tennessee because of the strong growth we have seen in our loyal customer base of equipment manufacturers, the productivity and commitment of a terrific team of Parkway associates in Greeneville, and the support of local government that respects the contributions made by Parkway and the industrial supply chain to the local economy. We see Greene County as a great place to grow and will continue to strive to make Parkway Products an employer of choice for more people in Greeneville.”
Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison: “Greene County is very grateful and excited about the investment Governor Bill Lee, Commissioner Rolfe and the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development continue to make in Greene County. Parkway Products is a very valued, long-time quality employer and manufacturer in Greene County. We are proud of their more than $5 million expansion and their commitment to add more than 100 quality jobs in our community. This is just one more example of why Greene County and Tennessee are strong, resilient, and future focused for business and industry.”
The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development’s mission is to develop strategies that help make Tennessee the No. 1 location in the Southeast for high quality jobs.
To grow and strengthen Tennessee, the department seeks to attract new corporate investment to the state and works with Tennessee companies to facilitate expansion and economic growth.