At the age of 56, I answered some questions on an Internet site designed to predict one’s life expectancy. The result was startling. Given my family history, my occupation, my lifestyle, and my diet, the computer program predicted that I would die at age 66.
So, for a decade, I joked a lot about being gone at 66, but my family and friends weren’t really amused by my dark humor.
Just for the sake of clarity, I put no stock in that prediction. Nor did I plan to take matters into my own hands to fulfill the prophecy. According to God’s Word, my days are numbered by His sovereign decree and I cannot add a single day to my life beyond His will. However, I was content to accept that; should He call me home at 66, I was really O.K. with that; I am ready to go and look forward with excitement and anticipation to the day when He carries me away to Heaven. And sooner is better than later.
Having worked in the elder care industry for 17 years, I have attended scores of funerals and memorial services. I have experienced the joyful celebrations around the home-goings of the saints and I have seen the dreadful fear and heard the horrible wailings around the deaths of those who are eternally lost. When my time is up, I want to go out with dignity and grace. In my final days, I want my family around me as we sing, and joke, and laugh, and share our memories. And I want them to share my joyful anticipation of Heaven.
As foolish as that Internet prediction was, it served as a sobering reminder that life is a vapor and death can take any of us at any moment.
According to God’s Word, our life spans are approximately 70 years. This week I woke up on my birthday, (March 1) at the age of 73 and I am still not dead. Once again God has demonstrated that His sovereign control trumps my plans.
I thought about how quickly the years have passed. I realize that I am running out of time and I may not be here to see most of my eight grandchildren reach adulthood. My own grandparents all died before I reached the age of 10. Apart from a few, faint and fleeting childhood memories, I know very little about them.
One of the reasons I started blogging and publishing my thoughts is that I want to leave my grandchildren some tangible glimpses of my life, my sarcastic humor, and the experiences that formed my attitudes, values and beliefs about life, politics and faith.
Whatever memories they have of me after I’m gone, I want them to know that I have loved them all very much. And, most important, I want them to know God's mercy and saving grace. I pray that they will each look for Jesus Christ at an early age; that they will make sure of their own salvation, and that they will serve God faithfully.
And I hope to see them all again in Heaven.