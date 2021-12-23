Though the matter has become somewhat contentious, the Mount Carmel Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted in favor of reducing the speed limit on the portion of Main Street that runs in front of City Hall.
This portion of the road currently has a speed limit of 30 mph, but the ordinance would drop the speed limit to 15 mph beginning at the intersection of Hammond Avenue and Main Street and extending for 550 feet (or roughly to the top of the hill) in the direction of Independence Avenue.
This ordinance would also implement a $140 fine for each violation.
The board voted 5-2 in favor of the ordinance on its first reading at their Dec. 16 meeting, with Aldermen Jim Gilliam and Steven McLain voting ‘no.’ The ordinance still requires another reading and vote before it would take effect.
“Is 15 mph too low?”
During their discussion of the ordinance, some members of the BMA questioned whether 15 mph was too low.
“That’s almost like a school zone,” Alderman John Gibson said.
Alderman Mindy Fleishour suggested dropping it to 25 mph instead, but City Attorney John Pevy asked, “If they’re still flying at 30mph, is 25 going to change anything?”
“Somebody is going to get killed going down that hill,” Mayor Pat Stilwell said.
“But we’ve got people going downhill (on the portion of the road in question) already,” Gibson said. “I don’t want it to look like we’re using it for a money grab.”
He suggested lengthening the portion of the road that would have the new speed limit so drivers are not taken off guard by the sudden speed change.
“Only about public safety”
City Manager Mike Housewright noted that the signage would be visible to drivers as they are approaching the hill and will make it obvious that the speed limit drops at the bottom of the hill.
“The only place we’re really going to enforce this is in front of City Hall,” Housewright said. “We’re not going to be parked in front of the apartments trying to bust people. This is not a cash grab.”
In fact, many comments on the Review’s previous article about the city discussion of lowering the speed limit made similar claims that the move was only a cash grab. Commenters also expressed frustration that the town already has a traffic camera, and the revenue collected from those citations goes into the town’s coffers.
Housewright noted that the town only receives roughly $60,000 per year from speeding revenue, and the town has a roughly $2 million budget.
“Our revenue from speeding tickets doesn’t begin to tough our expenditures,” He said. “This is not about revenue–this is only about public safety.”
He added, “Our Police Chief and Assistant Chief both have a healthy approach to this. They are enforcing the speed limit to elevate public safety, not to generate revenue. They understand that ticket revenue doesn’t move the needle on paying our bills.”
Backing out blindly
Housewright noted that the main concern the town is trying to address with this speed limit change involves the small parking lot directly in front of City Hall as well as directly across the street.
When drivers attempt to back out of those parking spaces, they are backing directly onto Main Street. It is often very difficult to see if another car is coming towards City Hall because of the hill on Main Street going towards Independence Avenue. Those who have parked across the street from City Hall then have to cross the street to get to and from their cars.
Cars often speed as they go past City Hall, and town officials are concerned that an accident will occur.
Housewright noted that he has witnessed many close calls.
“I have seen people coming down (the hill) while somebody is backing out, and, rather than doing the general courteous thing of stopping or slowing, I’ve seen people swerve into oncoming traffic,” he said.
He further noted that the specific new speed limit can be changed from 15 mph to 20 mph between readings if the board chooses.
Gibson suggested board members make the drive at 15 mph to test it and determine if they feel it is too slow. They will then discuss their findings at the January meeting.